Princess Kate's Together at Christmas concert is back for 2025, and she brought out a festive surprise for fans at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 5. The Princess of Wales has worn shades of red or white at the concert each year, but she re-wore a festive forest green coat for the service on Friday.

Kate, who wore a bright red coat trimmed with a jaunty black bow for last year's service, switched up her look with the dark green Catherine Walker coat, which she first wore for a 2020 trip to Dublin. Like she did for a socially distanced Christmas event with Queen Elizabeth during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kate topped the wool coat with a green fur collar by Troy London.

The Princess of Wales added an extra festive item under her coat, with just a hint of her black, red and green Miu Miu tartan skirt peeking out underneath when she walked.

Princess Kate wore a green Catherine walker coat with a plaid skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales is seen arriving at the Together at Christmas concert. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate looked thrilled to be speaking with Kate Winslet at the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess added an old favorite pair of black Ralph Lauren boots and the same shoulder-sweeping Robinson Pelham diamond Tsar Star earrings she wore to the Top Gun premiere in 2022.

Her green outfit follows the lush green velvet gown Kate wore to the 2025 Royal Variety Performance last month, with the Princess of Wales choosing a Talbot Runhof gown for the first time. The selection was a significant move, as it happened just ahead of the German state visit to the U.K. this week.

This year's Together at Christmas concert is focused on the theme of love in all of its forms, with guests who have made an impact on supporting their communities invited to the service at Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales seemed especially excited at one guest, grinning widely as she spoke with Kate Winslet, who will be reading during the event.

