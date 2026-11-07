Prince William Sprung Into "Dad Mode" During His International Trip With Prince George, With Royal Fans Calling Him "A Model Father"

During the match, William and George were seen cuddling up, with the young royal even leaning his head on his dad's shoulder. This adorable "dad mode" moment proved that Prince William is a hands-on father who isn't afraid of public displays of affection. Basically, the vulnerability captured by photographers showed just how close William is to his children—a huge change considering historical reports of emotional distance between royal parents and their kids.
As reported by the Telegraph, "A pair of heirs to the throne displaying some distinctly soft British upper lip. And how wonderful it was. The tiniest of gestures but it sums up the best and deepest moments of a father-son relationship, in this case, two chaps who like watching their shared favorite team."
The publication further noted that royal fans took to social media to express their delight over George and William's adorable father-son moment.
Writing about the moment on X, one fan said, "Prince William is a model father."
Another commenter shared, "You know you did a great job as a parent when your 13-year-old son has no problems leaning on you knowing cameras everywhere are watching. Goes to show just [the] type of parents both the Prince and Princess of Wales are. They should be very proud of themselves."
Someone else wrote, "The devotion and connection within the Wales family is palpable. I love this special family."
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Another commenter praised both Prince William and Princess Kate's amazing parenting skills.
"This is the new image of the monarchy that William and Catherine have pioneered and deserve full credit for: a future King who is first and foremost a family man and who prioritizes his marriage and family above everything else," they wrote on X. "William and Catherine have transformed the austere image of the Royal Family into a 'normal family.'"
Both William and George might be heirs to the British throne, but when they're watching Aston Villa play, they're just a normal father and son. Unsurprisingly, royal fans are enamored with the pair's sweet father-son relationship.