Jennifer Lawrence Styles the Only Hybrid Shoe Trend You Need for the Holidays

Jennifer Lawrence painted her shoe rack red years ago, rotating between cherry-colored sandals, maroon Mary Janes, and scarlet-striped Adidas Tokyo Sneakers. This week alone, she debuted two red styles. After showcasing her coolest Birkenstocks yet (complete with a crimson, calf-hair finish), Lawrence switched into the ultimate high-low loafers for any holiday affair.
On November 11, just in time for fashion fans to start thinking about cool-girl Thanksgiving looks, Lawrence's street style set became the blueprint. The paparazzi spotted her in almost all-black attire, including a silky bow-tied blouse, a matching blazer, and timeless trousers, but her footwear foiled the singular color story.
While pointy black pumps would've been an elegant (although predictable) partner for her razor-sharp suit set, J.Law's velvet, ruby tuxedo loafers put comfort first. That's not to say they sacrificed style. In fact, the house slipper-inspired silhouette added an effortless ease to the otherwise buttoned-up outfit—and made it suitable for more relaxed, festive dress codes. Just imagine how casually chic they'd look with jeans and a chunky cable-knit cardigan.
The luxe loafers also looked right at home alongside a vintage Hermès Kelly Bag. You might recognize its croc-embossed exterior or slouchy, well-worn shape from some of the New Yorker's earlier ensembles: Two months ago, she dressed the It bag down with Sperry boat shoes, another easy-breezy, loafer-like trend.
Now, as for Lawrence's new footwear, red is ruling over every sector of the celebrity style circuit, ranging from coats and knitwear to statement hosiery and shoes. Much like Lawrence, Zoë Kravitz is making the shade a New York girl signature, too, playing with poppy red socks, scarves, and bandanas. While Kravitz's red shoe-wearing days haven't resumed (yet), the actor is a loyal supporter of the soft loafers trend, styling slipper-adjacent shoes as often as Gigi Hadid, Zendaya, and Lawrence, of course.
To bring the red shoe renaissance to a holiday party near you, shop the similar styles below. No Hermès Kelly needed.
Shop Red Velvet Loafers Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
SCAROSSO
Valentina Loafers
TOTEME
Venetian Leather-Trimmed Velvet Loafers
Birdies
The Starling - New Burgundy Velvet
J.Crew
Smoking Slippers in Velvet
THE ROW
Ponti velvet slippers
André Assous
Sara Velvet Loafer
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.