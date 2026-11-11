Ariana Grande Winterizes Her Favorite Ballet Flats Trend With a Fuzzy Jacket and Gloves

Ariana Grande's new film, Focker-In-Law, releases in theaters on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. So, it's only right that her press tour serves as style inspiration for the first major holiday of the season. After a screening of the franchise's fourth film in New York, Grande looked fresh from Thanksgiving dinner in a fuzzy, fur-trimmed jacket, Sandy Liang's take on the ballet pumps trend, and matching, made-for-winter gloves.
The paparazzi spotted the star in her first Focker-in-Law street style outfit, which marked a relaxed turn from her Wicked wardrobe. Grande started her layered look with a cropped, shearling-trimmed coat from Nour Hammour. Dressing down the elevated evening jacket, complete with a chocolate fur collar and cuffs, she wore blue stovepipe-slim jeans, The Row's everyday Parker Bag, and stark white socks tucked into her beloved Ballet Pumps by Sandy Liang.
The patent leather pair blended the rounded, bow-tied toes of ballet flats with 1.5-inch-tall block heels. Not only did the almost sold-out ballerinas complement the satin ribbon atop the actor's adorable ponytail, but her five-finger gloves did, too. For her finishing touches, Grande accessorized with tortoiseshell Miu Miu glasses and $179 hoop earrings from Swarovski.
Sandy Liang's heeled ballet flats joined Grande's shoe rack in July—and since then, she has frequently styled them with socks. What's more, these jeans seem to be the pop star's preferred partner for socks and ballet shoes, having worn the trio in London, Fort Lauderdale, Tokyo, and now, NYC.
Grande is not alone in her affinity for ballet pumps. This year, everyone from Zoë Kravitz to Kaia Gerber (so far) swapped slipper-style flats for heightened alternatives. Now, with Nutcracker season around the corner, and Grande showcasing how to style the It shoes for winter, they could become the standout footwear silhouette of the holidays.
Shop Heeled Ballet Flats Inspired by Ariana Grande
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.