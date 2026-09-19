Former Royal Staffer Reveals Prince William and His Cousins Are "Like Any Other Family" With One Activity—Except They Use Secret Names

Royal group chats have been making headlines in the past week after it was revealed that the Duchess of Sussex’s phone number was leaked. Meghan, who had joined a WhatsApp group of fellow parents from Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s new school in England, replied to a welcome message, which was then shared outside the school. But the duchess isn’t the only royal who has taken part in group chats, as former royal gardener Jack Stooks reveals.
Speaking to OLBG, Stooks, who served as a senior gardener to King Charles at Highgrove House, shares that members of the Royal Family “are big WhatsApp users.”
“They have groups with their friends, and there is also a family group with the royal cousins, including Prince William, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and the York sisters,” he shares. “They’re very much like any other family when it comes to keeping in touch through their phones.”
Stooks recalls William and Harry “always had the latest phones” and they would give out their numbers to members of staff. “They also had our numbers, and they would just WhatsApp us if they needed anything,” he says.
However, palace staff weren’t allowed to program the royals’ numbers into their phone as, say, “Prince Harry,” and members of the family had special code names.
“We couldn’t have them saved under their real names, so they had nicknames instead,” Stooks shares. “William was ‘Bobcat,’ Harry was ‘Baz,' and when Kate joined the family, she became ‘Mrs Bobcat.’”
Stooks shares that Prince William, in particular, was always “really polite” to the staff and “was never one to demand something.”
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“He would always check how busy I was before asking me to do errands for him,” Stooks recalls. “And whenever I said I would do something for William, he would always reply: ‘You’re a legend.’”
However, when it comes to WhatsApp groups, don’t expect King Charles to get involved. “The King didn’t really use technology at all when I worked there,” Stooks shares. “He used to have a very old-fashioned, basic mobile phone, but he never used it.”
The former Highgrove staffer says that Prince William and Prince Harry used to try to convince their dad to “keep up to date” with the times. “They were always encouraging him to use his phone, but he wasn’t interested. He wasn’t a fan at all,” Stooks shares.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.