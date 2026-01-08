Zara Tindall Brings Back a 2010s Sorority Girl Shoe Trend During Australia Trip with Mike Tindall

For those of us old enough to live out our college/twenty-something lives circa 2008-2012, the Tory Burch Miller sandal instantly brings back memories of a very specific era. Chances are, you or most of your friends were wearing the iconic flat leather shoes to frat parties, brunches with the girls and maybe even your bridal shower. But while I was flipping through Instagram this morning, I spotted 2010's favorite sandal in a rather surprising place: on a member of the Royal Family.

Zara and Mike Tindall are enjoying their annual trip to Australia to support the Magic Millions horse racing event, and on January 8, their friend Drew Mitchell shared a photo of himself with Zara and Mike on Instagram. Since it's currently summer Down Under, the trio dressed in shorts, and Zara posed in none other than the vintage Tory Burch shoe.

"Catch-ups with these two..See you at Ascot," Mitchell captioned the photo, adding a horse emoji. In the image, Zara is wearing a simple white tank top and white shorts with a trucker hat, cream Aspinal of London crossbody bag and the aforementioned brown sandals.

Mike Tindall (left) and Zara posed with their friend Drew Mitchell in a photo on his Instagram Story. (Image credit: Drew Mitchell)

Zara wore the same sandals at a 2024 Women With Horsepower event. (Image credit: Instagram/Kate Waterhouse)

Upon further investigation, Zara also wore the sandals while visiting Australia in both 2024 and 2025. Princess Anne's daughter was pictured wearing them with a Rebecca Vallance mini dress during a Women in Horsepower event in '24, and paired the sandals with a blue floral Scanlan Theodore maxi in a Magic Millions Reel last year.

Zara traded her casual white shorts for a blue floral shirt dress by Alemais as she gave a rare TV interview on January 6, with Zara praising the summer weather in Australia.

"It's always nice to come into the heat into the sunshine," she said. "It's much easier to do it that way, than when you're going back to the cold, for sure."

Sadly, she'll have to leave her sandals in the closet for a few more months back home.

