Zara Tindall Brings Back a 2010s Sorority Girl Shoe Trend During Australia Trip with Mike Tindall
Is it time to revive your old favorite sandals?
For those of us old enough to live out our college/twenty-something lives circa 2008-2012, the Tory Burch Miller sandal instantly brings back memories of a very specific era. Chances are, you or most of your friends were wearing the iconic flat leather shoes to frat parties, brunches with the girls and maybe even your bridal shower. But while I was flipping through Instagram this morning, I spotted 2010's favorite sandal in a rather surprising place: on a member of the Royal Family.
Zara and Mike Tindall are enjoying their annual trip to Australia to support the Magic Millions horse racing event, and on January 8, their friend Drew Mitchell shared a photo of himself with Zara and Mike on Instagram. Since it's currently summer Down Under, the trio dressed in shorts, and Zara posed in none other than the vintage Tory Burch shoe.
"Catch-ups with these two..See you at Ascot," Mitchell captioned the photo, adding a horse emoji. In the image, Zara is wearing a simple white tank top and white shorts with a trucker hat, cream Aspinal of London crossbody bag and the aforementioned brown sandals.
Upon further investigation, Zara also wore the sandals while visiting Australia in both 2024 and 2025. Princess Anne's daughter was pictured wearing them with a Rebecca Vallance mini dress during a Women in Horsepower event in '24, and paired the sandals with a blue floral Scanlan Theodore maxi in a Magic Millions Reel last year.
Zara traded her casual white shorts for a blue floral shirt dress by Alemais as she gave a rare TV interview on January 6, with Zara praising the summer weather in Australia.
"It's always nice to come into the heat into the sunshine," she said. "It's much easier to do it that way, than when you're going back to the cold, for sure."
Sadly, she'll have to leave her sandals in the closet for a few more months back home.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.