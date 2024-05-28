Ryan Phillippe Posts Flirty Caption About Ex-Wife Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe believes in the power of a good compliment, especially if it's directed at ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.
The actor took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share an incredible throwback picture of the two of them taken at the Legally Blonde premiere in 2001, captioning it, "We were hot and drenched in late 90's [sic] angst." He tagged Witherspoon and added in brackets, "such a cooler time than today."
In the photo, the exes look like a two-person optical illusion, her in a black and white striped dress, and him in a blue and white striped t-shirt vest. Witherspoon's dress was a high-necked halter with a wraparound skirt, and she wore her short-length bob slicked back. Meanwhile, Phillippe paired his muscle tee with baggy pants and pilot sunglasses, and wore his hair in a short mohawk.
They both kind of smirked at the camera, giving off a nonchalant je ne sais quoi.
Per People, Phillippe and Witherspoon got together circa 1997, got engaged in '98, tied the knot in '99, and welcomed their daughter Ava that same year. They also share son Deacon, born in 2003. The two announced their separation in 2006.
Since their split, Witherspoon married Jim Toth in 2011, with the two going their separate ways last year. Phillippe, as for him, has been linked to the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Reed, Rihanna and Demi Lovato, with each relationship not lasting long-term. If you're following, that means the exes are both single right now.
Obviously, one compliment doesn't signal the two getting back together, but at least we know they get along really well as coparents. I'll count that as a win.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A photo posted by ryanphillippe on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jason Kelce Says He and Wife Kylie Are "Equals" After She Was Called a "Homemaker"
Tell 'em, Jason!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Tina Knowles Says Her Daughter Beyoncé Was "Shy and Got Bullied" as a Child
"I'm getting emotional talking about it."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Shares Hilariously Relatable Parenting Moment
The royal mom of four says her two daughters raid her closet...sometimes.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Has No Time for "Toxic" Body-Shamers
Queen.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Wonders If the Era of the A-List Actor or Actress Is Over
“Are there opportunities for people to really emerge as a star?”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
‘Legally Blonde’ Television Series Is In the Works, with Reese Witherspoon and the Duo Behind ‘Gossip Girl’ Producing It
Witherspoon—though not confirmed to star in the project—has previously said she’d like to see what Elle Woods was like in her forties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Is a 'Sweet Home Alabama' Sequel in the Works?
Never say never.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Nicole Kidman Reveals Why She and Reese Witherspoon Think Now Is the Right Time for Season Three of ‘Big Little Lies’
Kidman confirmed the Emmy-winning show’s return late last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
We've Never Really Thought About What Dog Breed Reese Witherspoon Would Be, But Witherspoon's Thoughts on the Matter Make Sense
She's "not a Rottweiler," that's for sure.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon and Her Lookalike Daughter Ava Philippe Sat Front Row at Fendi
Just a pair of 'Legally Blonde'(s).
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Reese Witherspoon Won’t Back Down When It Comes to Her Decision to Eat Snow
“You only live once.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published