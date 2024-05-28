Ryan Phillippe Posts Flirty Caption About Ex-Wife Reese Witherspoon

Ryan Phillippe believes in the power of a good compliment, especially if it's directed at ex-wife Reese Witherspoon.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share an incredible throwback picture of the two of them taken at the Legally Blonde premiere in 2001, captioning it, "We were hot and drenched in late 90's [sic] angst." He tagged Witherspoon and added in brackets, "such a cooler time than today."

In the photo, the exes look like a two-person optical illusion, her in a black and white striped dress, and him in a blue and white striped t-shirt vest. Witherspoon's dress was a high-necked halter with a wraparound skirt, and she wore her short-length bob slicked back. Meanwhile, Phillippe paired his muscle tee with baggy pants and pilot sunglasses, and wore his hair in a short mohawk.

They both kind of smirked at the camera, giving off a nonchalant je ne sais quoi.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe pose at the 2001 premiere of Legally Blonde. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per People, Phillippe and Witherspoon got together circa 1997, got engaged in '98, tied the knot in '99, and welcomed their daughter Ava that same year. They also share son Deacon, born in 2003. The two announced their separation in 2006.

Since their split, Witherspoon married Jim Toth in 2011, with the two going their separate ways last year. Phillippe, as for him, has been linked to the likes of Amanda Seyfried, Nikki Reed, Rihanna and Demi Lovato, with each relationship not lasting long-term. If you're following, that means the exes are both single right now.

Obviously, one compliment doesn't signal the two getting back together, but at least we know they get along really well as coparents. I'll count that as a win.

