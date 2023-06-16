Ryan Reynolds Jokes His New Sleep Story Show Was VERY Needed When His Fourth Child Was Born

Ryan Reynolds is always joking around, especially when it comes to his wife and children.
As you may already know, Reynolds and Blake Lively welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. The celebs were already parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, but have not revealed the name of their youngest as of yet.
Anyway, now Reynolds has just announced his brand new project, a sleep story TV show named simply Bedtime Stories, which will air on the Maximum Effort Channel on FuboTV starting June 20. The project has the promising tagline, "From an anxious mind comes a restful show."
The Deadpool actor posted the trailer for Bedtime Stories on Instagram with the caption, "The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child," the joke being that it's not easy for parents to sleep soundly when they have a newborn plus three older children to think about.
In the trailer, Reynolds says in his lovely soothing voice, "You know the best part about stories? You remember them. They stay with you. And I wanna tell you a bedtime story. Now, rest your tired bones and remember, whatever you do: don't... fall... asleep."
Whew, I've not felt this calm since Harry Styles came out with his Calm sleep story, honestly. Oh, and when Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey came out with his.
For all of us who find it hard to sleep, I can only imagine that Reynolds' new project can only prove to be a huge blessing.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Welcomed Their Third Child Over a Month Ago
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are now parents of three. Lively gave birth to the couple's third child earlier this summer, Us Weekly reports.
By Alyssa Bailey