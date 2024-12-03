Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Have Split After a Year of Dating

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a strapless dress posing with Barry Keoghan in a white ruffled shirt and velvet jacket at the Met Gala
(Image credit: Getty Images)
It's the end of an era...and not just the Eras Tour. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, People reported that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have gone their separate ways after a year of dating.

Apparently their busy careers were a major factor in their decision to "take a break," with an inside source telling the outlet, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

Carpenter and Keoghan have not yet made a statement regarding the split.

The Irish actor and "Espresso" singer were first spotted together in December 2023, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Met Gala in May.

Keoghan has been a strong supporter of Carpenter's music over the past year, having traveled to Singapore when she opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour. The Saltburn star also went on to star in Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" video this summer (a truly iconic performance, if I do say so myself).

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a black gown with a puffy blue bottom standing next to Barry Keoghan at the 2024 Met Gala

The couple hit the 2024 Met Gala red carpet together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The pop star's song "Bed Chem" is widely believed to be about Keoghan, referencing a "thick accent" and being in different time zones.

However, their "break" might not come as a massive surprise to many fans. Split rumors swirled over the summer, with a source telling People in August that the two were "on and off."

The singer herself seemingly admitted that their relationship status was unclear when asked by Rolling Stone if she considered Keoghan to be her boyfriend. ""How do I skirt around this question?” Carpenter replied during the June interview.

“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do," she continued. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

As for whether their split is a Ross and Rachel break or an actual break, watch this space.

