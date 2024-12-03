Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Have Split After a Year of Dating
Thank you for "Bed Chem" and an unhinged music video.
It's the end of an era...and not just the Eras Tour. On Tuesday, Dec. 3, People reported that Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have gone their separate ways after a year of dating.
Apparently their busy careers were a major factor in their decision to "take a break," with an inside source telling the outlet, "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
Carpenter and Keoghan have not yet made a statement regarding the split.
The Irish actor and "Espresso" singer were first spotted together in December 2023, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Met Gala in May.
Keoghan has been a strong supporter of Carpenter's music over the past year, having traveled to Singapore when she opened for Taylor Swift during the Eras Tour. The Saltburn star also went on to star in Carpenter's "Please, Please, Please" video this summer (a truly iconic performance, if I do say so myself).
The pop star's song "Bed Chem" is widely believed to be about Keoghan, referencing a "thick accent" and being in different time zones.
However, their "break" might not come as a massive surprise to many fans. Split rumors swirled over the summer, with a source telling People in August that the two were "on and off."
The singer herself seemingly admitted that their relationship status was unclear when asked by Rolling Stone if she considered Keoghan to be her boyfriend. ""How do I skirt around this question?” Carpenter replied during the June interview.
“The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do," she continued. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”
As for whether their split is a Ross and Rachel break or an actual break, watch this space.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
