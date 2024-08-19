Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are "On and Off," Source Claims

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are not technically boyfriend and girlfriend, it seems.

One source told People that the two's relationship is "on and off," in response to the breakup rumors that have been surfacing in the last few days.

However, fans think Keoghan proved they weren't broken up when he liked Carpenter's sexy Instagram post from this past Friday.

The popstar has previously expressed that she and the actor are not necessarily using labels. When she was asked in a Rolling Stone interview this past June whether she thinks of Keoghan as her boyfriend, Carpenter responded, "How do I skirt around this question?"

She added, "The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."

Perhaps most significantly, Carpenter cast Keoghan in the music video for her song "Please Please Please," making it seem like she was singing the cheeky lyrics directly to him. That song goes, "Don't bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf***er"

The "Espresso" singer and Saltburn actor also haven't been shy about their romance, and have been spotted together at public events on several occasions, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and at the Met Gala, which is arguably the most public event of all.

TBH, I just hope they're having fun, whatever their relationship status!

