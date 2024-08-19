Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Are "On and Off," Source Claims
Don't bring her to tears, Barry.
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are not technically boyfriend and girlfriend, it seems.
One source told People that the two's relationship is "on and off," in response to the breakup rumors that have been surfacing in the last few days.
However, fans think Keoghan proved they weren't broken up when he liked Carpenter's sexy Instagram post from this past Friday.
The popstar has previously expressed that she and the actor are not necessarily using labels. When she was asked in a Rolling Stone interview this past June whether she thinks of Keoghan as her boyfriend, Carpenter responded, "How do I skirt around this question?"
She added, "The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory."
A post shared by Barry Keoghan (@keoghan92)
A photo posted by on
Perhaps most significantly, Carpenter cast Keoghan in the music video for her song "Please Please Please," making it seem like she was singing the cheeky lyrics directly to him. That song goes, "Don't bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice / Heartbreak is one thing, my ego's another / I beg you, don't embarrass me, motherf***er"
The "Espresso" singer and Saltburn actor also haven't been shy about their romance, and have been spotted together at public events on several occasions, including at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and at the Met Gala, which is arguably the most public event of all.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
TBH, I just hope they're having fun, whatever their relationship status!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Get Excited To Dress for Work With These Fall Suits Trends
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Beyoncé Nails One of Fashion’s Most Daring Trends Without Breaking a Sweat
Her weekend date-night look was a tour de force.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kaia Gerber Shares Her Minimalist Fashion Magic With Austin Butler
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published
-
In a Wild Turn of Events, The Voice Actress for Bart Simpson Is Sabrina Carpenter's Aunt
That's that me, eat my shorts.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Declares This the Summer of Sabrina Carpenter as the "Espresso" Singer Sells Out Her Tour
Two queens!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter, Relatable Queen, Got Her Signature Bangs After Getting Her Heart Broken
Except unlike the rest of us, she didn't regret it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
'Bridgerton' Star Luke Newton Steals Hearts With "Espresso" Lyrics Dramatic Reading
That's that Luke espresso.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Says "F*** Them All" to People Who Think Taylor Swift's New Album Is Monotone
She came to producer Jack Antonoff's defense.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Memes Herself After Stealing the No. 1 Spot on the Charts... From Herself
Deeply iconic.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Hard-Launches Barry Keoghan Romance in Iconic New Music Video for "Please Please Please"
The lyrics are NEXT LEVEL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Yet Another NSFW "Nonsense" Outro on 'SNL'—But Leaves Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal Out of It
She was the season finale's musical guest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published