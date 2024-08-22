Sabrina Carpenter Says She Has to “Question" Her Coffee Order After Her Hit Song "Espresso"

A lot has changed for actress and singer Sabrina Carpenter since her hit song "Espresso" was released in April of this year.

Let's see: The pop star become a fashion icon, the one-and-only Taylor Swift herself declared 2024 the "summer of Sabrina Carpenter," and Carpenter started dating Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan (though recent reports claim they're "on and off"), just for starters.

Yet it's the singer's coffee order, she says, that has undergone the greatest change...and for good reason.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, Carpenter revealed that her hit song "Espresso" has made her second-guess herself when ordering from a barista.

"Every time I see a café, there's just a sign that says espresso, and I'm like, 'Yes.' Nothing to do with me," she said at the time, adding that what was usually a run-of-the-mill coffee shop interaction now makes her feel "like an idiot."

Sabrina Carpenter at the Vogue World show wearing a striped swimsuit and skirt by Jacquemus (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I didn't invent espresso," she continued. "The Italians are so mad."

The pop star went on to add that now, thanks to her ridiculously popular song, she has had to "question ordering" an actual espresso "a lot."

"They're just waiting for me to say (espresso)," she added. "And I'm like: 'Tea.'"

While Carpenter says she has to think deliberately about her next coffee order as a result of her fame, the song itself was the byproduct of doing the exact opposite: not thinking at all.

"I was in between tour, which is even crazier. My mind was in a place where it was like, there is just no concerns right now, I just need to write as I'm feeling," she said, adding that at one point she just felt "done."

"It took me a couple days to sink back into writing," she continued. "And then when I did, it ended up being all this stuff that was so honest, so emotional, so important to me, because I was going actually crazy."

And just like that, "Espresso" was born (and her future coffee orders were forever ruined).

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the singer opened up about the many other ways her life has changed.

"I don't cry every day now," she said, referring to her life prior to stardom when she as hustling as an artist. Carpenter did note, however, that she knew success was an inevitability, even when things were at their most dire.

"I'm just annoying," she explained. "I'm literally just annoying. I never had a plan B, and it wasn't even though in my mind that it wouldn't work out. I just always knew it was about not if it would happen but when it would happen."