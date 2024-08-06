Sabrina Carpenter Mixes Her Pin-Up Style With the Denim Dress Trend

Sabrina Carpenter puts her heart-shaped spin on the denim dress trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The stars are already dusting off their denim and getting a head start on fall fashion. This week, Zendaya flaunted a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans—similar to a pair Reese Witherspoon tried on the set of The Morning Show just days in advance. The week before that, Katie Holmes sported a pair of ultra-wides. And now, Sabrina Carpenter is test-driving another fall denim trend—the denim dress.

The singer spoke over the weekend alongside Jack Antonoff at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, wearing a form-fitting, midi length light wash denim dress. Sabrina's signature heart cut-outs that appear on many of her on-stage outfits embellished the piece, one on her chest and another at her hip.

sabrina carpenter onstage at the grammy museum in a heart cutout mini dress

Sabrina Carpenter puts her heart-shaped spin on the denim dress trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim dresses and skirt suits took over the fall 2024 runways, spanning Schiaparelli, Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, Christian Dior, and more. It's a refreshing, feminine departure from the Canadian tuxedo trend that ruled celebrities' closets over the spring (see: Bella Hadid in Y2k-inspired jean-on-jean, Beyoncé rotating through seven different Canadian tuxedo looks during her Cowboy Carter album cycle, and Sydney Sweeney putting a preppy, ladylike twist on matching denim.)

Carpenter's denim dress has roots in another fall trend, as well—the fashion world's renewed interest in cut-out details. Jil Sander's spring/summer 2024 collection included a black tunic with two gold-trimmed, disc-shaped cut-outs just above the breasts. Alexander McQueen promoted the return of keyhole necklines and an updated version of the cold shoulder sleeves. Blake Lively recently wore a pair of $19,000 Valentino jeans with floral cut-outs running down each leg.

sabrina carpenter on the Grammy Museum red carpet

Sabrina Carpenter wears her heart on her chest (and hip).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The cut-outs are nothing new for Carpenter, however. With the help of stylist Jared Ellner, she wears her heart on her sleeve (or, rather, chest) constantly for concert looks, wearing a variety of multi-colored mini dresses with heart-shaped holes by the Ukrainian brand Frolov. Carpenter's style can be described as cutesy, modern pin-up model. The artist made headlines over the summer when she strutted down the Vogue World catwalk in a red-and-white, candy-striped set and matching vintage hair scarf, a get-up that screamed retro-nautical siren.

More playful mini dresses are on the horizon now that Carpenter is preparing for her next album, Short N'Sweet. Shop pieces inspired by her latest look below.

