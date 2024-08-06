Sabrina Carpenter Mixes Her Pin-Up Style With the Denim Dress Trend
The singer is getting a head start on fall 2024 fashion.
The stars are already dusting off their denim and getting a head start on fall fashion. This week, Zendaya flaunted a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans—similar to a pair Reese Witherspoon tried on the set of The Morning Show just days in advance. The week before that, Katie Holmes sported a pair of ultra-wides. And now, Sabrina Carpenter is test-driving another fall denim trend—the denim dress.
The singer spoke over the weekend alongside Jack Antonoff at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, wearing a form-fitting, midi length light wash denim dress. Sabrina's signature heart cut-outs that appear on many of her on-stage outfits embellished the piece, one on her chest and another at her hip.
Denim dresses and skirt suits took over the fall 2024 runways, spanning Schiaparelli, Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, Christian Dior, and more. It's a refreshing, feminine departure from the Canadian tuxedo trend that ruled celebrities' closets over the spring (see: Bella Hadid in Y2k-inspired jean-on-jean, Beyoncé rotating through seven different Canadian tuxedo looks during her Cowboy Carter album cycle, and Sydney Sweeney putting a preppy, ladylike twist on matching denim.)
Carpenter's denim dress has roots in another fall trend, as well—the fashion world's renewed interest in cut-out details. Jil Sander's spring/summer 2024 collection included a black tunic with two gold-trimmed, disc-shaped cut-outs just above the breasts. Alexander McQueen promoted the return of keyhole necklines and an updated version of the cold shoulder sleeves. Blake Lively recently wore a pair of $19,000 Valentino jeans with floral cut-outs running down each leg.
The cut-outs are nothing new for Carpenter, however. With the help of stylist Jared Ellner, she wears her heart on her sleeve (or, rather, chest) constantly for concert looks, wearing a variety of multi-colored mini dresses with heart-shaped holes by the Ukrainian brand Frolov. Carpenter's style can be described as cutesy, modern pin-up model. The artist made headlines over the summer when she strutted down the Vogue World catwalk in a red-and-white, candy-striped set and matching vintage hair scarf, a get-up that screamed retro-nautical siren.
More playful mini dresses are on the horizon now that Carpenter is preparing for her next album, Short N'Sweet. Shop pieces inspired by her latest look below.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
-
Out of Nearly 3K Markdowns, These 10 Are Easily My Favorites From Nordstrom's Sale
Period.
By Eliza Huber Published
-
Rihanna Attends Barbados Carnival Covered in Crystals and Feathers
The "Diamonds" singer lived up to her name.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Paris Hotel Apologizes to Serena Williams After She and Her Kids Were Refused Restaurant Access
A rep for the restaurant said it was fully booked.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Perfect Linen Pants Are From Meghan Markle's Favorite Brand, St. Agni
Jennifer Lopez has been wearing this Australian label on repeat.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Bring Mother-Daughter Coordination to Elegant Wedding Guest Dresses
The mother-daughter modeling duo love to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Demonstrates How to Wear a Breezy Linen Shirt Beyond the Beach
She brought a summer vacation outfit into the city with a few upscale accessories.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Gabrielle Union Nails the Effortless Summer Outfit Formula Everyone in Paris Is Wearing
Consider this your sign to shop.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez Dresses Up Her Off-Duty Sweatpants With a $5,500 Bottega Veneta Bag
Her Birkins are back in storage again.
By India Roby Published
-
Blake Lively Doubles Down on the Lingerie Dressing Trend With See-Through Florals and Versace Boxer Shorts
When method dressing meets naked dressing.
By India Roby Published
-
Zendaya Supports Tom Holland's Final 'Romeo and Juliet' Performance—Plus Fall's Wide-Leg Denim Trend
The actress is following other A-listers' lead.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Adele Kicks Off Her Munich Concert Series in a Tailored Gown With a Hidden Skirt Detail
She's belting in a ballgown.
By Halie LeSavage Published