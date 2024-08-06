Sabrina Carpenter Mixes Her Pin-Up Style With the Denim Dress Trend

The stars are already dusting off their denim and getting a head start on fall fashion. This week, Zendaya flaunted a pair of light-wash, wide-leg jeans—similar to a pair Reese Witherspoon tried on the set of The Morning Show just days in advance. The week before that, Katie Holmes sported a pair of ultra-wides. And now, Sabrina Carpenter is test-driving another fall denim trend—the denim dress.

The singer spoke over the weekend alongside Jack Antonoff at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, wearing a form-fitting, midi length light wash denim dress. Sabrina's signature heart cut-outs that appear on many of her on-stage outfits embellished the piece, one on her chest and another at her hip.

Sabrina Carpenter puts her heart-shaped spin on the denim dress trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim dresses and skirt suits took over the fall 2024 runways, spanning Schiaparelli, Carolina Herrera, Ulla Johnson, Christian Dior, and more. It's a refreshing, feminine departure from the Canadian tuxedo trend that ruled celebrities' closets over the spring (see: Bella Hadid in Y2k-inspired jean-on-jean, Beyoncé rotating through seven different Canadian tuxedo looks during her Cowboy Carter album cycle, and Sydney Sweeney putting a preppy, ladylike twist on matching denim.)

Carpenter's denim dress has roots in another fall trend, as well—the fashion world's renewed interest in cut-out details. Jil Sander's spring/summer 2024 collection included a black tunic with two gold-trimmed, disc-shaped cut-outs just above the breasts. Alexander McQueen promoted the return of keyhole necklines and an updated version of the cold shoulder sleeves. Blake Lively recently wore a pair of $19,000 Valentino jeans with floral cut-outs running down each leg.

Sabrina Carpenter wears her heart on her chest (and hip). (Image credit: Getty Images)

The cut-outs are nothing new for Carpenter, however. With the help of stylist Jared Ellner, she wears her heart on her sleeve (or, rather, chest) constantly for concert looks, wearing a variety of multi-colored mini dresses with heart-shaped holes by the Ukrainian brand Frolov. Carpenter's style can be described as cutesy, modern pin-up model. The artist made headlines over the summer when she strutted down the Vogue World catwalk in a red-and-white, candy-striped set and matching vintage hair scarf, a get-up that screamed retro-nautical siren.

More playful mini dresses are on the horizon now that Carpenter is preparing for her next album, Short N'Sweet. Shop pieces inspired by her latest look below.

Area Crystal Heart Back Cutout Ponte Minidress $795 at Nordstrom

Lovers and Friends Dylan Top $108 at Revolve

Area Heart Ruched Halter Top $750 at Farfetch

Cult Mia Midnight Blue Cut-Out Heart Denim Midi Dress $214 at Cult Mia

Shoshanna Maria Sleeveless Cutout Denim Midi Dress $418 at Neiman Marcus