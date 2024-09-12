Sabrina Carpenter Makes Out With an Alien While Performing a 'Short n' Sweet' Medley at the 2024 MTV VMAs
The superstar brought sexy back to space.
For her 2024 MTV VMAs performance, Sabrina Carpenter brought her bestselling album Short n’ Sweet into the stratosphere. The pop star performed a medley of her recent hits "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste" on a space-themed stage, as she incorporated MTV's classic spaceman theme into a sexy performance that also included references to hit music videos.
Wearing a sparkling white romper, Carpenter began her set with "Please Please Please," singing the ballad's chorus while suspended several feet over the audience. It looked like she was sitting among the stars, with her aerial swing almost touching the outstretched hand of a giant astronaut balloon.
Once she descended to the stage, the pop star transitioned into "Taste," staging a three-way dance between herself, a male Moonperson dancer, and a female alien. The trio did a flirtatious dance, before Carpenter flung the spaceman off the stage and made out with the alien, à la her music video for the single, co-starring Jenna Ortega.
The medley ended with "Espresso," as dozens of spacesuit-clad dancers joined Carpenter on stage to act as the male chorus to her Marilyn Monroe. She even concluded the performance with a coquette-ish pose, reclining on all the moon-people as they lifted her.
Tonight marks Carpenter’s first time on the main VMA stage; last year, she performed at the VMAs pre-show, with the tracks “Feather” and “Nonsense” off her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send.
Carpenter's 2024 MTV VMAs appearance comes at the end of a career-changing summer for the former Disney star, who landed her first No. 1 song with "Please Please Please," and a No. 1 song on the Billboard 200 with Short n’ Sweet.
She was nominated for seven awards this year's ceremony, including Song of the Year for “Espresso,” Song of the Summer for “Please Please Please,” and Artist of the Year.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
On the red carpet, the singer also channeled Marilyn Monroe, looking angelic in a shimmering white corset dress and an archival design by Bob Mackie. She played up the Old Hollywood vibe with her beauty look, including a glossy ombré lip and voluminous curly hair.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
Taylor Swift Had the Sweetest Dedication to Travis Kelce During Her VMAs Acceptance Speech
“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” Swift said after winning the Video of the Year award.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Chappell Roan Lights Up the 2024 MTV VMAs Stage—With a Literal Flaming Arrow
The theme of the night is Joan of Arc realness.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Chappell Roan Dedicates Best New Artist Win at the 2024 MTV VMAs to the "Queer and Trans People That Fuel Pop"
"I see you, I understand you because I'm one of you," the singer said while accepting the coveted award.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Taylor Swift Had the Sweetest Dedication to Travis Kelce During Her VMAs Acceptance Speech
“Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” Swift said after winning the Video of the Year award.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Chappell Roan Lights Up the 2024 MTV VMAs Stage—With a Literal Flaming Arrow
The theme of the night is Joan of Arc realness.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Chappell Roan Dedicates Best New Artist Win at the 2024 MTV VMAs to the "Queer and Trans People That Fuel Pop"
"I see you, I understand you because I'm one of you," the singer said while accepting the coveted award.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Tyla Calls Best Afrobeats VMAs Win "Bittersweet" Because of the "Tendency to Group All African Artists Under" the Genre
The South African star took home the Moonperson for her global hit "Water."
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Post Malone Lauds Taylor Swift for Directing the "Fortnight" Video While Winning Best Collaboration at the 2024 MTV VMAs
The superstars gushed over each other while accepting the first award of the night.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Chappell Roan Tells a Photographer to "Shut the F--k Up" As She Arrives on the 2024 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
The singer had some words for the eager paparazzi at the award show.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
beabadoobee Shares What Music Shaped Her—And What's on Her Playlist Now
The singer opens up about her listening habits, including her penchant for playing Maroon 5 at parties.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
2024 MTV VMAs: Everything to Know
All your favorite pop girls are stepping out for this year's show.
By Quinci LeGardye Last updated