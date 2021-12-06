Sam Asghari Made Britney Spears' 40th Birthday Really "Special," Source Says
She deserves every bit of this.
Britney Spears rang in her 40th birthday on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and her fiancé Sam Asghari apparently did everything he could to make it one to remember.
"She hasn't been to Mexico in a long time and thought it was the perfect place to ring in her 40th birthday," a source in Cabo told E! News. "Sam went all out it to make it special for her and to let her know how much she is loved."
The couple stayed for four days at the Las Ventanas resort. "When they arrived, they were greeted by mariachis and festive décor to celebrate Britney," the source continued. "On the morning of Britney's birthday, Sam surprised her with birthday balloons, tons of flowers and a beautiful cake."
But Asghari didn't stop there: "They walked down to the beach for some tanning time in the afternoon," the source said. "They finished the day with dinner for two and fireworks over the ocean. It was the perfect day for Britney to enjoy her favorite thing: the beach and the sun."
Spears basically enjoyed her ideal vacation with her love, as they sailed, worked out and tanned together. "She seemed very appreciative of Sam and was always showering him with kisses and hugs," the source continued. "Britney looked very relaxed and happy the entire time. She was giggling, dancing and really enjoying herself. She had a great trip to Cabo and a big smile on her face."
The star posted a video of the trip on Instagram, featuring champagne on a plane, mariachis, balloons, cake and fireworks. "I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!" she wrote. "Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne no lie !!!!"
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton "Puts Duty Before Self" by Spending Christmas With the Queen at Sandringham, Expert Says
Christmas is a big deal for the Middletons, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
The Queen Is a "Great Mimic" and "Can Do All Accents," Her Dresser Revealed
She's basically a stand-up comedian.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Shakira Responded to Princess Charlotte After Prince William Revealed She Loves "Waka Waka"
Isn't social media the best?
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Sam Asghari Wishes His "Lioness" Britney Spears a Happy Birthday in Sweet Instagram
Daww!
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Britney Spears Says She's Finally on the "Right Medication," Has Herself to Thank
So happy for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Shared a Sweet Kiss by Their Christmas Tree
No mistletoe needed.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Britney Spears Opened Up About Her "Demoralizing and Degrading" Life Under Conservatorship
She can finally move forward.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Britney Spears Had Her "First Glass of Champagne" to Celebrate Her Freedom
So happy for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Britney Spears Announced She's Getting Married in Versace
Donatella is on the case!
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Watch Britney Spears Get Super Real While Totally Slaying Carpool Karaoke
Oops, she did it again.
By Gina Mei •