Sam Asghari Made Britney Spears' 40th Birthday Really "Special," Source Says

Britney Spears rang in her 40th birthday on Dec. 2 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and her fiancé Sam Asghari apparently did everything he could to make it one to remember.

"She hasn't been to Mexico in a long time and thought it was the perfect place to ring in her 40th birthday," a source in Cabo told E! News. "Sam went all out it to make it special for her and to let her know how much she is loved."

The couple stayed for four days at the Las Ventanas resort. "When they arrived, they were greeted by mariachis and festive décor to celebrate Britney," the source continued. "On the morning of Britney's birthday, Sam surprised her with birthday balloons, tons of flowers and a beautiful cake."

But Asghari didn't stop there: "They walked down to the beach for some tanning time in the afternoon," the source said. "They finished the day with dinner for two and fireworks over the ocean. It was the perfect day for Britney to enjoy her favorite thing: the beach and the sun."

Spears basically enjoyed her ideal vacation with her love, as they sailed, worked out and tanned together. "She seemed very appreciative of Sam and was always showering him with kisses and hugs," the source continued. "Britney looked very relaxed and happy the entire time. She was giggling, dancing and really enjoying herself. She had a great trip to Cabo and a big smile on her face."

The star posted a video of the trip on Instagram, featuring champagne on a plane, mariachis, balloons, cake and fireworks. "I’m so blessed and grateful !!!!" she wrote. "Tears of joy today … Thank you for all the b-day wishes !!!! Psss I didn’t even drink the champagne no lie !!!!"