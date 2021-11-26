Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Shared a Sweet Kiss by Their Christmas Tree
No mistletoe needed.
Back in 2000, Britney Spears' "Only Wish" was for "someone to love me, someone to hold" at Christmas. 21 years later, it looks like Santa delivered.
The star and her brand new fiancé Sam Asghari recorded a short video of themselves cuddling up to each other in front of a Christmas tree and sharing a very fleeting kiss on the lips. On Instagram, Spears captioned the post with three lipstick kiss emojis, while Asghari commented, "That’s a quick kiss."
As expected, not everyone shared in the couple's holiday cheer. One fan wrote, "You could do a lot better!!" But Asghari, not one to be intimidated, answered simply, "I agree." TBH, you can do a lot worse than someone with a sense of humor.
A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)
A photo posted by on
Spears and Asghari met while filming a music video in 2016, and were able to get engaged this year as Spears' conservatorship slowly loosened. Now that the conservatorship has ended, they are free to get married and possibly have a child together as well (Spears shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline).
On Instagram last week, Spears posted a black and white image of a child's feet on tiptoes, writing, "I'm thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl ... she's on her toes reaching for something … that's for sure !!!!"
It sounds like the necessary conversations have been had, because Asghari responded, "I hope she has great calves like that! That genetic wouldn’t be coming from me #chickenleg."
Only good things for Britney Spears from here on out, please and thank you.
