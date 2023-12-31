After fans wondered why Benny Blanco wasn't featured in Selena Gomez's end-of-year Instagram post , the pop star put the rumors to rest. Gomez shared a photo of herself and her boo on her Instagram Story on Saturday, and the two are just as in love as ever.

In the sweet snap, which appears to have been taken on a boat, Blanco wraps his arms around Gomez and kisses her neck.

(Image credit: Selena Gomez/Instagram)

And while Blanco didn't make the Only Murders in the Building star's end-of-year roundup, she made their relationship Instagram official earlier this month. Gomez posted an Instagram carousel featuring a week of highlights from a New York City visit, and the last shot was her sharing a kiss with Blanco. The couple has been dating for six months.

Gomez has also spoken about her relationship with Blanco in comments on various Instagram fan accounts. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she commented on one account. In another comment, she called Blanco "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Earlier this month, Gomez and Blanco went on a date at the Luna Luna: Forgotten Fantasy art exhibit in Los Angeles. The couple embraced while taking selfies in a hall of mirrors created by artist Salvador Dali. The pop star has also been spotted wearing a "B" ring, a clear nod to her boo.

It's clear from Gomez's comments, along with the sweet photos, that she and Blanco are happy and in love. She didn't highlight their relationship in her 2023 roundup, but she's gushed about her happiness in countless other ways.