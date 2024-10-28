Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Debut Couples' Halloween Costume Is So Them It Hurts

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were ready for Halloween long before the rest of us mortals.

The sweet lovebirds showed off their impressive debut couples' costume on Instagram on Oct. 29. Gomez was Alice in Wonderland, in a light blue, silvery puffy tulle dress, patent white mary-janes with a black tip, frilly white socks, a blonde wig, and a black bow in her hair.

Blanco was right on theme as the Mad Hatter, complete with white face paint and wild makeup, a frizzy red wig, a shiny top hat, and a colorfully mismatched suit in completely the wrong size.

The Wondermind founder captioned the photos, "Curiouser and curiouser.." while her music-producing boyfriend commented, "my prosthetics r giving handsome squidward meets longlegs"

Many people were obsessed with the couple's get-up, including Gomez' makeup artist Hung Vanngo, her hairstylist Orlando Pita, and My Mind and Me producer Aleen Keshishian. (Gomez limited comments on the post, so only a select few people were able to share their thoughts.)

Selena Gomez as Alice in Wonderland and Benny Blanco as the Mad Hatter. (Image credit: Courtesy of Selena Gomez / Instagram)

Though there's some debate as to whether Halloween should have been celebrated this past weekend, or whether this coming weekend is more appropriate (with the 31st being a Thursday), this year has already seem some pretty wonderful celebrity costumes take center stage.

Anne Hathaway went as the zombie Statue of Liberty, which, LOL:

Lizzo wins the creativity award for going as Ozempic, in reference to a South Park episode about the GLP-1 drug:

But obviously, we're all waiting with bated breath for Halloween royalty to come out of the woodwork this year.

Heidi Klum was having her prosthetics fitted weeks ago, so we can expect another insanely over-the-top costume there. Other celebs who've made me chuckle or gasp in the past with their Halloween outfits include Kendall Jenner as a cucumber, Kim Kardashian and co. as the cast of Tiger King, and Kevin Hart as The Rock. VERY excited for what's in store over the coming days.