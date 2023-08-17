Selena Gomez Hilariously Responds to Photo of Her Becoming a Meme

Love this life for her.

selena gomez hair pulled back
(Image credit: Axelle Bauer Griffith/Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Selena Gomez knows how to laugh at herself, and it's super endearing.

Recently, the Only Murders in the Building star became an unwitting meme sensation, and made sure to partake in the fun of it all.

It all started when one of Gomez' friends, Dominic J West, posted a photo on his Instagram Story of the actress all bundled up in a gray, white and green patterned blanket while staring off wistfully into the distance.

Pop Base posted this photo on Twitter, a post which was promptly quote-tweeted by thousands of accounts on the social media platform, with people bringing allll of the jokes.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Gomez, who is a famously very online person, obviously saw this meme, and apparently thought it was hilarious.

The star took to her own Instagram Stories to share two of her favorite memes from the series, one of them reading, "horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying" and the other reading, "my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain" (via ELLE).

This is hardly a surprising move for Gomez, who is always joking around with her fans on Instagram and TikTok.

Recently, she used TikTok's filter which tells you why you're single, calling it "rude" when it told her "you have bad taste."

She also once made a joke about drinking a lot, and another (though it was more of a manifesto than a joke) about not sucking her stomach in. Ugh, I love her.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸