Selena Gomez Hilariously Responds to Photo of Her Becoming a Meme

Selena Gomez knows how to laugh at herself, and it's super endearing.

Recently, the Only Murders in the Building star became an unwitting meme sensation, and made sure to partake in the fun of it all.

It all started when one of Gomez' friends, Dominic J West, posted a photo on his Instagram Story of the actress all bundled up in a gray, white and green patterned blanket while staring off wistfully into the distance.

Pop Base posted this photo on Twitter, a post which was promptly quote-tweeted by thousands of accounts on the social media platform, with people bringing allll of the jokes.

horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying https://t.co/SjpEvw6hvtAugust 14, 2023 See more

this is so big little lies coded https://t.co/ktHhsQv4g1August 14, 2023 See more

me after saying it is what it is: https://t.co/EQR4ddCiK4August 14, 2023 See more

lana backstage 20 minutes after her set was supposed to begin https://t.co/Fz48Lu56hNAugust 15, 2023 See more

Me sitting on my bed for an hour after I’ve showered. https://t.co/MJImr4zeTgAugust 15, 2023 See more

me reflecting on the new person i've just become after watching a movie: https://t.co/UqLVqUd10DAugust 14, 2023 See more

being the first person awake at the campsite https://t.co/YYL3i7KxfLAugust 16, 2023 See more

Rose the morning after the ship sank https://t.co/xVeFYBtqkDAugust 14, 2023 See more

when you could only sit outside when restaurants re-opened after lockdown https://t.co/y1eJq6gp0VAugust 15, 2023 See more

Gomez, who is a famously very online person, obviously saw this meme, and apparently thought it was hilarious.

The star took to her own Instagram Stories to share two of her favorite memes from the series, one of them reading, "horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying" and the other reading, "my mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela when she was still living in mexico, this was taken during a year without rain" (via ELLE).

This is hardly a surprising move for Gomez, who is always joking around with her fans on Instagram and TikTok.

Recently, she used TikTok's filter which tells you why you're single, calling it "rude" when it told her "you have bad taste."

She also once made a joke about drinking a lot, and another (though it was more of a manifesto than a joke) about not sucking her stomach in. Ugh, I love her.