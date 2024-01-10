Selena Gomez Just Set the Record Straight About What She Told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez was NOT gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes.
We already kinda knew this via a source close to the Rare Beauty founder, but now we've heard it from the horse's mouth, so to speak.
ICYMI, Gomez was filmed speaking animatedly to Swift and Sperry at one point during Sunday's ceremony, with both women looking shocked about their friend's revelations. Amateur lip-reading fans were CONVINCED that Gomez had told them that she'd asked Jenner for a picture with her boyfriend Chalamet, and that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had said no.
But after E! News posted on Instagram with the headline, "Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here's the Truth," Gomez took matters into her own hands and commented, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."
When the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the comment, people brought the gossip and the jokes.
"Is one of those friends timothee," said one person.
"Can always rely on Sel to spill it," observed someone else.
"It’s Martin Short and Meryl Streep I just know it," hypothesized another, referencing two of Gomez' Only Murders in the Building costars.
A post shared by Comments By Celebs
A photo posted by commentsbycelebs on
Aside from getting caught in internet drama against her will, the star is high key living her best life right now. At the Globes, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel on OMITB; and she's super busy with her beauty line, her mental health activism, AND her music.
On the personal side of things, Gomez has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for a short time, and the two are so loved up it's literally the cutest thing ever. Go Sel!
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
January Jones Just Learned "Jim" Is Short for "James" And She's "Furious" About It
January, what...?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Felton Just Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad, So Let's Just Say His Father Heard About This
Adorable—um, I mean, evil!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Are Hye-seon and Gwan-hee Still Together After 'Single's Inferno' Season 3?
Here's how they ended up together after that rollercoaster of a season.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Someone Close to Selena Gomez Is Adamant That She Was Not Shading Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes
Lipreaders say otherwise.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
It's Time to Stop Speculating About Taylor Swift's Sexuality—and That Goes for Other Celebrities, Too
A source spoke out about *that* 'New York Times' opinion piece, calling it "invasive, untrue, and inappropriate."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Did Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Sneak off to a Supply Closet During the Golden Globes to Make Out?
Though not amongst the night's award recipients, Gomez captioned a photo of them, simply, "I won."
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez Told Taylor Swift a Secret That Made Her Gasp, And Fans Think They Know What It Was
Hint: They think it involves Kylie Jenner.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Is "Super Happy and Present" in Her New Relationship With Benny Blanco
And, for what it's worth, Travis Kelce approves of their romance.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Just Made Their Couple Debut With a PDA-Filled Courtside Appearance
The new couple caught a Lakers game.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
A Swiftie Uncovered a Taylor Swift Interview From 2009 That Low-Key Predicts Her Travis Kelce Romance
It's called manifesting, look it up!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Selena Gomez Hints At Quitting Music After Her Next Album: “I’m Tired”
“I wanted to be an actress. I never really intended on being a singer full-time.”
By Rachel Burchfield