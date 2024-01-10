Selena Gomez Just Set the Record Straight About What She Told Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Selena Gomez was NOT gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry at the Golden Globes.

We already kinda knew this via a source close to the Rare Beauty founder, but now we've heard it from the horse's mouth, so to speak.

ICYMI, Gomez was filmed speaking animatedly to Swift and Sperry at one point during Sunday's ceremony, with both women looking shocked about their friend's revelations. Amateur lip-reading fans were CONVINCED that Gomez had told them that she'd asked Jenner for a picture with her boyfriend Chalamet, and that the Kylie Cosmetics founder had said no.

But after E! News posted on Instagram with the headline, "Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here's the Truth," Gomez took matters into her own hands and commented, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business."

When the Instagram account @commentsbycelebs posted a screenshot of the comment, people brought the gossip and the jokes.

"Is one of those friends timothee," said one person.

"Can always rely on Sel to spill it," observed someone else.

"It’s Martin Short and Meryl Streep I just know it," hypothesized another, referencing two of Gomez' Only Murders in the Building costars.

Aside from getting caught in internet drama against her will, the star is high key living her best life right now. At the Globes, she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role as Mabel on OMITB; and she's super busy with her beauty line, her mental health activism, AND her music.

On the personal side of things, Gomez has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for a short time, and the two are so loved up it's literally the cutest thing ever. Go Sel!