We watch the 2023 Met Gala red carpet for the fashion, yes, but also for the reveals that often come along with it. Everyone loves to have their big surprise moment on the big night, so you can almost always expect some massive news to drop over the course of the evening. At least, that was the case for Serena Williams, who announced she was pregnant at the top of the carpet. The theme of tonight’s Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," with every A-lister on the carpet paying homage to the legendary fashion designer.

In an interview with one of the night’s hosts Lala Anthony, alongside newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Williams announced that she and husband Alexis Ohanian were actually a party of three for the evening. Yes, Serena Williams is officially pregnant—again! The couple already share one child, a four-year-old daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

In true icon fashion, Williams’ second child made its red-carpet debut on one of fashion’s biggest nights, and while she wore a full, dramatic, pearl-encrusted gown designed for her by Gucci, which clearly paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s longtime love of the accessory. (The pearls just happen to also be one of 2023's biggest jewelry trends.)

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

The tennis pro’s black-and-white look featured a tulle mermaid skirt, a deep-V neckline, and sheer puffy sleeves. The pearls were definitely the star of her look, though—Williams wore them layered on her neck and in the form of a sleek headband. If there were two major trends this year at the Gala, they included black-and-white gowns and lots (and lots of pearls), and Williams nailed both in one single ensemble.

The announcement on the carpet was quickly followed up by a stunning set of portraits posted to Williams Instagram page. “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the superstar captioned the sweet photo set of herself and her husband.