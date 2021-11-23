Pete Davidson Was Sporting a Large Hickey on His Latest Date With Kim Kardashian

Ooh la la! Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, a couple, recently stepped out for their latest date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica—and Davidson was photographed sporting a very large and unmistakable hickey as the pair left the restaurant. The Daily Mail published said photos, but fair warning, once you see them you won't be able to unsee them.

The lovebirds enjoyed an intimate dinner together at the celeb hotspot. "It was just the two of them," an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. "They walked straight to the corner table at the end of the restaurant."

Unsurprisingly, the staff at Giorgio Baldi went out of their way to make sure Kardashian and Davidson had a good time. "Right when they got in, the waiter came straight to them,” the witness adds. "The staff definitely gave them the star treatment."

Diners at Giorgio Baldi know to expect famous guests to walk in, but it sounds like they weren't quite expecting this level of fame that night. "The restaurant kind of went silent when they first walked in, but then no one really paid attention to them," the source continues.

As for how the reality star and the comedian acted around each other, they were apparently "cuddled up and looked cozy" and were "talking very quietly." Davidson also seemed to have "flirtatiously whispered something into her ear" and was acting "kind of giggly."

It was as they left and made their way to Davidson's Lamborghini SUV that photographers spotted the large "love bite" on his neck. Once the couple got in the car, they looked to be having a hearty laugh together. I'm glad they're having fun!