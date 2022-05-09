Sophie Turner Rejected Kendall Jenner's Party Invite by Mistake at the Met Gala
LOL, OMG.
In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner admitted to being the most awkward person ever around celebs—which is so relatable it almost hurts.
Asked for an example, she went for very recent history: her interaction with international supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala.
"So Kendall Jenner was at the ... Met, and I love the Kardashians, but I think she is like, she's so gorgeous in real life, and I was so, like, struck by her beauty, and she like invited me to—they were having this afterparty, this low-key afterparty—and she went, 'do you wanna come?' and I just went, 'no. No... No, I don't.'
"And I'm like, 'why?? Why do I do this to myself?' And then I just sat in bed and ate pasta, and I was like, 'could be somewhere else right now.'"
Fallon then pointed out that there were worst ways to spend your evening than eating pasta in bed, which I think we can all agree on, but still, Turner's awkwardness has kind of made my life? Like, I feel less bad about the absolute certainty I have that I would faint if I ever met Harry Styles, you know?
In other news, Turner is currently pregnant with her second child (she and husband Joe Jonas already share daughter Willa, who was born in 2020). Turner and Jonas are also about to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the summer. So just a whole bundle of good news, then, really!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Elizabeth Warren: I Am Angry But Determined to Protect Roe
For Marie Claire, the Massachusetts Senator lays out the path to fight back right now.
By Elizabeth Warren
-
Nicola Coughlan's Valentino Gown at the BAFTA TV Awards Was a Barbie Pink Dream
My jaw has detached itself.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Looking to "Prove Herself" Through Her New Podcast, Royal Expert Says
She wants a project of her own.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
People Are Obsessed With This Video of Jennifer Garner Washing Her Cat in the Sink
Nobody show Jen's mom.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Some People Think Prince Harry Speaks With a Slight American Accent Now
The comments stem from a clip of Harry in a recent BBC special.
By Marie Claire
-
Kelly Ripa Confirms Husband Mark Consuelos' Bulge in NSFW Pic Is, Um, Because He Has a Big Penis
👀 👀 👀
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Chrissy Teigen and Her Assistant Made a 'Cheer'-Inspired Workout Video
A big fan of Netflix docuseries 'Cheer' is Chrissy Teigen, who made her own "frantically working out" video.
By Katherine J Igoe
-
Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Exit
We're cringing. 😬
By Paulina Jayne Isaac
-
Dakota Johnson Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
Dakota Johnson, Marie Claire's summer cover star, plays a game of Pop Quiz and answers random questions about herself. Watch the video here.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Megan Thee Stallion Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
PSA: Do not take Hot Girl Meg on a date to a restaurant.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Luna and Miles' "Fried Chicken Party Dance"
Chrissy Teigen shared videos on Instagram and Twitter of her kids, Miles and Luna Stephens, doing a "fried chicken party dance" in Wyoming.
By Kayleigh Roberts