Sophie Turner Rejected Kendall Jenner's Party Invite by Mistake at the Met Gala

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner admitted to being the most awkward person ever around celebs—which is so relatable it almost hurts.

Asked for an example, she went for very recent history: her interaction with international supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala.

"So Kendall Jenner was at the ... Met, and I love the Kardashians, but I think she is like, she's so gorgeous in real life, and I was so, like, struck by her beauty, and she like invited me to—they were having this afterparty, this low-key afterparty—and she went, 'do you wanna come?' and I just went, 'no. No... No, I don't.'

"And I'm like, 'why?? Why do I do this to myself?' And then I just sat in bed and ate pasta, and I was like, 'could be somewhere else right now.'"

Fallon then pointed out that there were worst ways to spend your evening than eating pasta in bed, which I think we can all agree on, but still, Turner's awkwardness has kind of made my life? Like, I feel less bad about the absolute certainty I have that I would faint if I ever met Harry Styles, you know?

In other news, Turner is currently pregnant with her second child (she and husband Joe Jonas already share daughter Willa, who was born in 2020). Turner and Jonas are also about to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the summer. So just a whole bundle of good news, then, really!