Sophie Turner Rejected Kendall Jenner's Party Invite by Mistake at the Met Gala

LOL, OMG.

Sophie Turner Joe Jonas
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sophie Turner admitted to being the most awkward person ever around celebs—which is so relatable it almost hurts.

Asked for an example, she went for very recent history: her interaction with international supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala.

"So Kendall Jenner was at the ... Met, and I love the Kardashians, but I think she is like, she's so gorgeous in real life, and I was so, like, struck by her beauty, and she like invited me to—they were having this afterparty, this low-key afterparty—and she went, 'do you wanna come?' and I just went, 'no. No... No, I don't.'

"And I'm like, 'why?? Why do I do this to myself?' And then I just sat in bed and ate pasta, and I was like, 'could be somewhere else right now.'"

Fallon then pointed out that there were worst ways to spend your evening than eating pasta in bed, which I think we can all agree on, but still, Turner's awkwardness has kind of made my life? Like, I feel less bad about the absolute certainty I have that I would faint if I ever met Harry Styles, you know?

In other news, Turner is currently pregnant with her second child (she and husband Joe Jonas already share daughter Willa, who was born in 2020). Turner and Jonas are also about to celebrate their third wedding anniversary in the summer. So just a whole bundle of good news, then, really!

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.