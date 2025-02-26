Celebrities Whose Statement Coats Speak for Themselves
A whole outfit in one piece.
Forget a head-to-toe outfit. When you want your look to scream simple and effective—not to mention, warm—a statement coat is the piece to go for. Whether it's a trench, a fur, or a teddy, a bold coat is a classic style technique to help you stand out from the crowd. Next time you're tempted to let your outerwear speak for itself, consult this guide for inspiration.
Elle Fanning
The trench coat may be the most ubiquitous form of outerwear in existence. But it can still make an impressive statement, as we see on Elle Fanning here, who's fashionable at Wimbledon in 2023 with a longer length and cinching at the waist for added glam.
Julianne Moore
An everyday trench can be shorter and more functional than a long maxi version; Julianne Moore is, in fact, a master of looking chic in her streetwear (in this case, walking the streets of Milan). A midi length is perfect for an outfit with flats, and the cuffed sleeves are a nice touch.
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber, supermodel, is unsurprisingly extremely tall (nearly six feet!). Pairing her maxi taupe trench with a more casual outfit—sweats and sneakers—only accentuates how polished the outerwear is and offers nice balance to the more off-duty look.
Camila Cabello
Should you be less interested in a beige or tan trench coat, a nice alternative is a long tweed coat. This black and white maxi outerwear on Camila Cabello is doing a lot: protecting her from the elements, complementing her long dark hair, and adding oomph to her look.
Kerry Washington
If you're already rocking a colorful statement outfit, as Kerry Washington is here, you don't need a coat in a contrasting color to "fight" with it. Instead, go for a glamorous, dramatic, ankle-grazing long coat in black for magnificence in monochrome.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Colorful outfits work well with white. Sarah Jessica Parker, whose personal style is as vivid as her Sex and the City/And Just Like That character's, opts for a coat with a delicate pattern on it, with the hue complementing the white in her polka-dotted shoes.
Olivia Wilde
Statement coats don't have to be long! This shorter pea coat on Olivia Wilde benefits from the tweed texture, the bright variance in color, and the fact that the rest of her look is matching or near-matching with the pretty pink hue. It's a good example of leaning in on a look.
Katie Holmes
A short pea coat in a luxe material and a brilliant color (suede and cornflower blue, in the case of Katie Holmes) brightens up a simple, more "everyday" outfit. That pop of color allows for visual interest and brings dimension to the look in an impressive way.
Nicky Hilton
Now this is snowy-chic! Nicky Hilton, attending the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, is comfy-cozy in a short teddy coat (complete with matching mittens). The fuzzy texture and hourglass shape is what makes the look such a standout.
Lily Collins
A teddy long coat is a thing of beauty: it looks cozy and warm but still manages to make a capital-f Fashion statement thanks to a cocoon shape, as we see here on Lily Collins. It helps that the rest of the look has browns and blacks for a more cohesive tonal look.
Rihanna
It's the ultimate winter style piece: a massive fur coat, thrown over whatever you happen to be wearing, to make even the most casual of outfits (like Rihanna's zip-up and jeans) look elevated. For the singer, choosing a coat in a bright color is a no-brainer.
Hailey Bieber
If you want to try the "furry coat" trend but aren't ready to commit to a brightly colored look, make like Hailey Bieber and go with a more subtle print. Granted, a fuzzy leopard coat is still very much a statement, but it complements brown, black, and tan.
Kate Hudson
If you want to go all in on fuzz but would prefer to go with a more neutral color (or, if you're like Kate Hudson and you have an awesome printed carpet bag that deserves to be the standout) go with a more neutral color like beige. The contrasting cuffs are chef's kiss.
Jennifer Lopez
This furry short coat on Jennifer Lopez is surprisingly versatile; you can style it as you would a more low-key pea coat or short trench. Here J. Lo styles it with all-matching white, which looks extremely luxe, but you can also pair it with jeans or even a darker brown or black.
Gigi Hadid
Let's say you want a statement coat but don't need texture to be the focal point. Gigi Hadid has the perfect solution for you here, with a bomber in a neutral tan color but a cool diamond pattern that picks up the light without overwhelming the rest of her look.
Emily Ratajkowski
If you want an uplevel on a trench—a tan-to-brown color with a luxurious material—Emily Ratajkowski has you covered. This gorgeous suede, two-toned jacket elevates her look (even though we literally have no idea what's underneath it), and the matching boots give her added length.
Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes is gorgeous in this brown embossed leather coat. With the exaggerated details, belt tightly cinched at the waist, and long long length, this is essentially serving the same use as a dress but with the added benefit of warmth and coverage.
Dua Lipa
Now this is a floor-length coat! Even with her stiletto heels, this green coat is very nearly hitting the ground. Dua Lipa has a cool throwback style, but the materiality of her clothes is always extremely luxe. Plus, it looks like her outfit underneath matches.
Kendall Jenner
For something softer, a scarf coat allows for freedom of movement (not being as stiff as something leather or suede), and drapes perfectly over your outfit underneath. As Kendall Jenner demonstrates, it can take a basic outfit into the realm of effortlessly chic.
Victoria Beckham
All bundled up from the elements, Victoria Beckham nevertheless looks chic as heck in her draped, flowy jacket. What separates a couture version of a statement coat is the material, the cool fashion touches (like the high neck), and the exact tailoring.
Nicole Kidman
A black coat doesn't have to look boring! With the sharp and exaggerated shoulder pads and shiny gold buttons, the devil is in the details; it helps that Nicole Kidman's outfit underneath is youthful and playful, so the jacket is adding an element of elegance.
Angelina Jolie
Very few people do "quiet luxury" better than Angelina Jolie, with her clothes extremely luxurious but simple and often in a neutral tone. This coat is deceptively simple, almost acting as a second dress underneath her base layer, with minimal extra design details.
Zendaya
Zendaya knows how to make a statement: this vintage Bob Mackie (it's a Cher-inspired outfit) makes use of an overly large collar with gold contrasts (and the lining is also gold for an extra detail). The dress underneath was gorgeous, but the white trench made it forever memorable.
Meghan Markle
Ever since before she became a senior royal, Meghan Markle has had a good eye for coats. This tan Sentaler, a Canadian luxury brand she's worn before, comes in a neutral color and luxe material but creates a gorgeous shape, almost like a cinched poncho.
Bella Hadid
A vintage-inspired statement coat takes the upscale vibe and adds a dose of verve and personality to it—in this case, Bella Hadid's '70s-esque coat has a gorgeous tan trim and a contrast inner lining for a look that's both of its time and very modern.
Selena Gomez
In a similar way, a shearling leather jacket is both a classic item of clothing and deeply cool, thanks to the contrast at the cuffs and collars. By wearing something a bit oversized under a more fitted outfit, Selena Gomez channels a deeply contemporary vibe.
Gabrielle Union
When you're trying to look like a trendsetter who understands fashion, color's a great way to do it. Gabrielle Union, who has all those qualities in spades, wears a blazer that offers interest in color, shape, and texture, which is black belt-level style.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, here at a Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce, channels the team's colors in a gorgeous cherry red coat. The bucket hat brings back a touch of trendiness, and everything naturally goes with her signature red lipstick. Matchy is good!
Heidi Klum
Granted, Heidi Klum is a model, and I imagine this coat is for a photoshoot or event. But goodness, has there ever been such a glamorous streetwear look since Carrie in Sex and the City? The fact that she's matching on the bottom and is red head-to-toe shows enviable commitment.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung, fashion it girl, shows how a pure statement coat doesn't have to lean in on volume. Instead, this shiny, glittery outerwear (matched to shiny, glittery shoes) is maximalist, just in a more streamlined and "softer" way without sacrificing an ounce of drama.
Irina Shayk
A statement coat can still work for everyday streetwear—just ask Irina Shayk! The model is literally walking her dog in a soft, drapey tiger print trench coat and what looks like a beaded black dress and sneakers. May we all dare so boldly when we leave the house.
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo, maximalist queen, brings the glamour and drama to all her looks. Naturally, she'd be the one to break out this gorgeous black and white furry coat, which looks like Cruella de Vil decided to mix together her black and white aesthetic. And I mean that decidedly as a compliment.
Katherine’s a contributing syndications editor at Marie Claire who covers fashion, culture, and lifestyle. In her role, she writes stories that are syndicated by MSN and other outlets. She’s been a full-time freelancer for over a decade and has had roles with Cosmopolitan (where she covered lifestyle, culture, and fashion SEO content) and Bustle (where she was their movies and culture writer). She has bylines in New York Times, Parents, InStyle, Refinery29, and elsewhere. Her work has also been syndicated by ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, Seventeen, Good Housekeeping, and Women’s Health, among others. In addition to her stories reaching millions of readers, content she's written and edited has qualified for a Bell Ringer Award and received a Communicator Award.
Katherine has a BA in English and art history from the University of Notre Dame and an MA in art business from the Sotheby's Institute of Art (with a focus on marketing/communications). She covers a wide breadth of topics: she's written about how to find the very best petite jeans, how sustainable travel has found its footing on Instagram, and what it's like to be a professional advice-giver in the modern world. Her personal essays have run the gamut from learning to dress as a queer woman to navigating food allergies as a mom. She also has deep knowledge of SEO/EATT, affiliate revenue, commerce, and social media; she regularly edits the work of other writers. She speaks at writing-related events and podcasts about freelancing and journalism, mentors students and other new writers, and consults on coursework. Currently, Katherine lives in Boston with her husband and two kids, and you can follow her on Instagram. If you're wondering about her last name, it’s “I go to dinner,” not “Her huge ego,” but she responds to both.
