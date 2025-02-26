Celebrities Whose Statement Coats Speak for Themselves

Forget a head-to-toe outfit. When you want your look to scream simple and effective—not to mention, warm—a statement coat is the piece to go for. Whether it's a trench, a fur, or a teddy, a bold coat is a classic style technique to help you stand out from the crowd. Next time you're tempted to let your outerwear speak for itself, consult this guide for inspiration.

Elle Fanning

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The trench coat may be the most ubiquitous form of outerwear in existence. But it can still make an impressive statement, as we see on Elle Fanning here, who's fashionable at Wimbledon in 2023 with a longer length and cinching at the waist for added glam.

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An everyday trench can be shorter and more functional than a long maxi version; Julianne Moore is, in fact, a master of looking chic in her streetwear (in this case, walking the streets of Milan). A midi length is perfect for an outfit with flats, and the cuffed sleeves are a nice touch.

Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber, supermodel, is unsurprisingly extremely tall (nearly six feet!). Pairing her maxi taupe trench with a more casual outfit—sweats and sneakers—only accentuates how polished the outerwear is and offers nice balance to the more off-duty look.

Camila Cabello

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Should you be less interested in a beige or tan trench coat, a nice alternative is a long tweed coat. This black and white maxi outerwear on Camila Cabello is doing a lot: protecting her from the elements, complementing her long dark hair, and adding oomph to her look.

Kerry Washington

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're already rocking a colorful statement outfit, as Kerry Washington is here, you don't need a coat in a contrasting color to "fight" with it. Instead, go for a glamorous, dramatic, ankle-grazing long coat in black for magnificence in monochrome.

Sarah Jessica Parker

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colorful outfits work well with white. Sarah Jessica Parker, whose personal style is as vivid as her Sex and the City/And Just Like That character's, opts for a coat with a delicate pattern on it, with the hue complementing the white in her polka-dotted shoes.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Statement coats don't have to be long! This shorter pea coat on Olivia Wilde benefits from the tweed texture, the bright variance in color, and the fact that the rest of her look is matching or near-matching with the pretty pink hue. It's a good example of leaning in on a look.

Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A short pea coat in a luxe material and a brilliant color (suede and cornflower blue, in the case of Katie Holmes) brightens up a simple, more "everyday" outfit. That pop of color allows for visual interest and brings dimension to the look in an impressive way.

Nicky Hilton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is snowy-chic! Nicky Hilton, attending the St. Regis World Snow Polo Championships in Aspen, Colorado, is comfy-cozy in a short teddy coat (complete with matching mittens). The fuzzy texture and hourglass shape is what makes the look such a standout.

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A teddy long coat is a thing of beauty: it looks cozy and warm but still manages to make a capital-f Fashion statement thanks to a cocoon shape, as we see here on Lily Collins. It helps that the rest of the look has browns and blacks for a more cohesive tonal look.

Rihanna

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's the ultimate winter style piece: a massive fur coat, thrown over whatever you happen to be wearing, to make even the most casual of outfits (like Rihanna's zip-up and jeans) look elevated. For the singer, choosing a coat in a bright color is a no-brainer.

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to try the "furry coat" trend but aren't ready to commit to a brightly colored look, make like Hailey Bieber and go with a more subtle print. Granted, a fuzzy leopard coat is still very much a statement, but it complements brown, black, and tan.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to go all in on fuzz but would prefer to go with a more neutral color (or, if you're like Kate Hudson and you have an awesome printed carpet bag that deserves to be the standout) go with a more neutral color like beige. The contrasting cuffs are chef's kiss.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This furry short coat on Jennifer Lopez is surprisingly versatile; you can style it as you would a more low-key pea coat or short trench. Here J. Lo styles it with all-matching white, which looks extremely luxe, but you can also pair it with jeans or even a darker brown or black.

Gigi Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's say you want a statement coat but don't need texture to be the focal point. Gigi Hadid has the perfect solution for you here, with a bomber in a neutral tan color but a cool diamond pattern that picks up the light without overwhelming the rest of her look.

Emily Ratajkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want an uplevel on a trench—a tan-to-brown color with a luxurious material—Emily Ratajkowski has you covered. This gorgeous suede, two-toned jacket elevates her look (even though we literally have no idea what's underneath it), and the matching boots give her added length.

Eva Mendes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Mendes is gorgeous in this brown embossed leather coat. With the exaggerated details, belt tightly cinched at the waist, and long long length, this is essentially serving the same use as a dress but with the added benefit of warmth and coverage.

Dua Lipa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now this is a floor-length coat! Even with her stiletto heels, this green coat is very nearly hitting the ground. Dua Lipa has a cool throwback style, but the materiality of her clothes is always extremely luxe. Plus, it looks like her outfit underneath matches.

Kendall Jenner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For something softer, a scarf coat allows for freedom of movement (not being as stiff as something leather or suede), and drapes perfectly over your outfit underneath. As Kendall Jenner demonstrates, it can take a basic outfit into the realm of effortlessly chic.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All bundled up from the elements, Victoria Beckham nevertheless looks chic as heck in her draped, flowy jacket. What separates a couture version of a statement coat is the material, the cool fashion touches (like the high neck), and the exact tailoring.

Nicole Kidman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A black coat doesn't have to look boring! With the sharp and exaggerated shoulder pads and shiny gold buttons, the devil is in the details; it helps that Nicole Kidman's outfit underneath is youthful and playful, so the jacket is adding an element of elegance.

Angelina Jolie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Very few people do "quiet luxury" better than Angelina Jolie, with her clothes extremely luxurious but simple and often in a neutral tone. This coat is deceptively simple, almost acting as a second dress underneath her base layer, with minimal extra design details.

Zendaya

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya knows how to make a statement: this vintage Bob Mackie (it's a Cher-inspired outfit) makes use of an overly large collar with gold contrasts (and the lining is also gold for an extra detail). The dress underneath was gorgeous, but the white trench made it forever memorable.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever since before she became a senior royal, Meghan Markle has had a good eye for coats. This tan Sentaler, a Canadian luxury brand she's worn before, comes in a neutral color and luxe material but creates a gorgeous shape, almost like a cinched poncho.

Bella Hadid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A vintage-inspired statement coat takes the upscale vibe and adds a dose of verve and personality to it—in this case, Bella Hadid's '70s-esque coat has a gorgeous tan trim and a contrast inner lining for a look that's both of its time and very modern.

Selena Gomez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a similar way, a shearling leather jacket is both a classic item of clothing and deeply cool, thanks to the contrast at the cuffs and collars. By wearing something a bit oversized under a more fitted outfit, Selena Gomez channels a deeply contemporary vibe.

Gabrielle Union

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're trying to look like a trendsetter who understands fashion, color's a great way to do it. Gabrielle Union, who has all those qualities in spades, wears a blazer that offers interest in color, shape, and texture, which is black belt-level style.

Taylor Swift

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, here at a Kansas City Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce, channels the team's colors in a gorgeous cherry red coat. The bucket hat brings back a touch of trendiness, and everything naturally goes with her signature red lipstick. Matchy is good!

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Granted, Heidi Klum is a model, and I imagine this coat is for a photoshoot or event. But goodness, has there ever been such a glamorous streetwear look since Carrie in Sex and the City? The fact that she's matching on the bottom and is red head-to-toe shows enviable commitment.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung, fashion it girl, shows how a pure statement coat doesn't have to lean in on volume. Instead, this shiny, glittery outerwear (matched to shiny, glittery shoes) is maximalist, just in a more streamlined and "softer" way without sacrificing an ounce of drama.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement coat can still work for everyday streetwear—just ask Irina Shayk! The model is literally walking her dog in a soft, drapey tiger print trench coat and what looks like a beaded black dress and sneakers. May we all dare so boldly when we leave the house.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo, maximalist queen, brings the glamour and drama to all her looks. Naturally, she'd be the one to break out this gorgeous black and white furry coat, which looks like Cruella de Vil decided to mix together her black and white aesthetic. And I mean that decidedly as a compliment.