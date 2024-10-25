Stevie Nicks Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to "Ride Off Into the Sunset" and "Have Babies"
Well, don't we all.
Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift have been besties for many years now, and like any good bestie, Nicks only wants the very best in life for her famous pal.
During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the reporter mentioned Taylor Swift, and Nicks immediately responded, "Do you see my little bracelet? [Points to a friendship bracelet Swift gave her.] I haven’t taken it off for almost a year."
She continued, umprompted, "She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."
While Nicks very obviously adores Swift, she actually adores Kelce, too. The proof? In the same interview, she admitted to giving him a pretty special gift. "Cashmere blankets are my favorite thing," the rockstar said. "That is what I buy for my friends if there’s a special occasion. I bought Travis Kelce a blanket." Because why wouldn't you buy Travis Kelce a cashmere blanket, right?
Swift and Nicks have been good friends since early in the former's career, and have made their bond obvious over the past few months.
In April, the popstar delighted fans when she commissioned Nicks to write a poem for the double album version of The Tortured Poets Department.
And in September, Nicks took a leaf out of Swift's book, endorsing Kamala Harris as a proud "childless dog lady," a play on Swift's "childless cat lady," which itself was a reclamation of a comment J.D. Vance once made about VP Harris.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A post shared by Stevie Nicks (@stevienicks)
A photo posted by on
Swift and Kelce, as for them, have swept the nation and the world with their sweet love, which began in summer 2023 and has seemingly gone from strength to strength ever since.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Stevie Nicks' VERY Honest Retort to Katy Perry Has Delighted the Internet
We could all learn a little something from Stevie.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Bring the Romance in Matching Outfits
So this is love.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Zendaya Supports Tom Holland (and the Parachute Pants Trend)
The 'Challengers' star ran errands with a nod to her boyfriend's new brand.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Stevie Nicks' VERY Honest Retort to Katy Perry Has Delighted the Internet
We could all learn a little something from Stevie.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Smiles With Glee Singing About Someone "Who Might Actually Treat Me Well"
Wonder who she was thinking of!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand
The ROMANCE of it all!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
How Taylor Swift Has Entered the Chat When It Comes to Prince Harry's Security
One royal commentator said there was a "double standard" when it came to police protection in the U.K.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Taylor Swift Makes $5 Million Donation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
One organization thanked Swift for her generosity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Donna Kelce Says “Tight-Lipped” Son Travis and Girlfriend Taylor Swift Won’t Tell Her What They’re Dressing up as for Halloween
"They don't tell us anything."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jason Kelce Defends Travis Kelce, Says He "Enjoyed His Off-Seasons" Before Dating Taylor Swift
Imagine that!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna as the World’s Richest Female Musician
Her music catalog alone is worth an estimated $600 million.
By Kristin Contino Published