Stevie Nicks Wants Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to "Ride Off Into the Sunset" and "Have Babies"

Well, don't we all.

Musicians Taylor Swift (L) and Stevie Nicks perform onstage during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
Stevie Nicks and Taylor Swift have been besties for many years now, and like any good bestie, Nicks only wants the very best in life for her famous pal.

During a new interview with Rolling Stone, the reporter mentioned Taylor Swift, and Nicks immediately responded, "Do you see my little bracelet? [Points to a friendship bracelet Swift gave her.] I haven’t taken it off for almost a year."

She continued, umprompted, "She is really smart, but she also went through a lot before. She’s in a good place right now, and I think she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset. He does his thing and she does her thing, and then they come back together and get married and have babies if she wants that. I just want all of that for her."

While Nicks very obviously adores Swift, she actually adores Kelce, too. The proof? In the same interview, she admitted to giving him a pretty special gift. "Cashmere blankets are my favorite thing," the rockstar said. "That is what I buy for my friends if there’s a special occasion. I bought Travis Kelce a blanket." Because why wouldn't you buy Travis Kelce a cashmere blanket, right?

Musicians Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks onstage at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks perform at the 2010 Grammy Awards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift and Nicks have been good friends since early in the former's career, and have made their bond obvious over the past few months.

In April, the popstar delighted fans when she commissioned Nicks to write a poem for the double album version of The Tortured Poets Department.

And in September, Nicks took a leaf out of Swift's book, endorsing Kamala Harris as a proud "childless dog lady," a play on Swift's "childless cat lady," which itself was a reclamation of a comment J.D. Vance once made about VP Harris.

Swift and Kelce, as for them, have swept the nation and the world with their sweet love, which began in summer 2023 and has seemingly gone from strength to strength ever since.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date in new york city where taylor swift wears a camel coat with a dior bag and ankle boots

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured on a date night in October 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
