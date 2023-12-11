Sydney Sweeney Stops Traffic in a Stunning White Pantsuit With a Mesh Corset

Sydney Sweeney is literally stopping traffic as she's spotted on the streets of New York City: the 26-year-old Euphoria actress was spotted wearing a white pantsuit, with the cropped jacket showcasing what appears to be a mesh corset underneath. The tiny clasps along the corset are so intricate and stunning.

Her blonde hair is pulled back into an updo with two face-framing sections loose around her face, and the outfit is topped off with platform boots that must be impossible to navigate the streets of New York City in, but, luckily, she has Glen Powell to lean on.

The pair are starring in an upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, where they pretend to be a couple despite being unable to stand one another. Oh, and did I mention it is set in gorgeous Australia, and Darren Barnet (of Never Have I Ever and Love Hard) is also in it? It sounds like the perfect rom-com to watch this Christmas!

Powell and Sweeney are seen meeting with Drew Barrymore, a fellow rom-com legend and host of The Drew Barrymore Show. All three are wearing microphones, so one can surmise we'll be seeing them on her show very soon, and, luckily, this pantsuit will get another 15 minutes of fame when that happens.

