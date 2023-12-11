Sydney Sweeney Stops Traffic in a Stunning White Pantsuit With a Mesh Corset

Sydney Sweeney is literally stopping traffic as she's spotted on the streets of New York City: the 26-year-old Euphoria actress was spotted wearing a white pantsuit, with the cropped jacket showcasing what appears to be a mesh corset underneath. The tiny clasps along the corset are so intricate and stunning.
Her blonde hair is pulled back into an updo with two face-framing sections loose around her face, and the outfit is topped off with platform boots that must be impossible to navigate the streets of New York City in, but, luckily, she has Glen Powell to lean on.
The pair are starring in an upcoming romantic comedy, Anyone But You, where they pretend to be a couple despite being unable to stand one another. Oh, and did I mention it is set in gorgeous Australia, and Darren Barnet (of Never Have I Ever and Love Hard) is also in it? It sounds like the perfect rom-com to watch this Christmas!
Powell and Sweeney are seen meeting with Drew Barrymore, a fellow rom-com legend and host of The Drew Barrymore Show. All three are wearing microphones, so one can surmise we'll be seeing them on her show very soon, and, luckily, this pantsuit will get another 15 minutes of fame when that happens.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
Selena Gomez Stuns in a Sheer Top and Gray Miniskirt
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is serving a look that could kill.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Kate Middleton’s Recently Revealed (and Very Unflattering) Nickname Plays On An Old Narrative About Her
Aren’t we tired of this storyline about the Princess of Wales by now?
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kristen Stewart Is a Redhead Now
She's giving the Cherry Cola trend her own spin.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Sydney Sweeney’s 26th Birthday Party Was Star-Studded and 1980s Prom-Themed
Her look…!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Karlie Kloss, Emma Stone and Kerry Washington Were Among the Many Celebs Who Attended Taylor Swift's Last Eras Tour Stop in Los Angeles
They were spotted shaking it off.
By Iris Goldsztajn