T-Pain and Reba McEntire Had the Most Amazing Post-Super Bowl Interaction

T-Pain and Reba McEntire made the unexpected post-Super Bowl interaction of your dreams happen on Twitter.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, when McEntire was preparing to sing the national anthem, the legendary country artist posted a couple of photos of her pregame outfit, consisting of a blue fur jacket paired with skinny jeans and blue cowboy boots.

She captioned her post, "Boots with the fur…#SuperBowlLVIII ready!" This, of course, was a reference to Flo Rida's 2007 hit song "Low," featuring T-Pain.

The next day, T-Pain himself reposted McEntire's tweet, writing, "The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr"

Fans were obviously obsessed with this response, with one person writing, "SHE HIT THE FLOOR"

Another suggested, "Reba & T Pain halftime show next year?"

Someone else went as far as to say, "this is my favorite tweet of all time," which, fair.

The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr

But it doesn't end there!!! McEntire then hit back with a gif of herself pointing "at" T-Pain while looking on the seductive side. Her response also delighted social media users.

"LMAOOO moments like this I really love Twitter," wrote one person.

"The will they won’t they is killing me," quipped another.

"Iconic interaction," chimed in a third.

https://t.co/rdLEmpMf9M pic.twitter.com/hzyeDfe2lfFebruary 12, 2024 See more

McEntire's performance of the national anthem came after Post Malone's rendition of "America the Beautiful," while Andra Day also sang "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Usher then headlined the Halftime Show.

The Super Bowl saw the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, with the Chiefs—also known as the Taylor Swift team—taking home the coveted trophy.