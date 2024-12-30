Taylor Swift Celebrates Bestie Ash Avignone's Birthday In Sweet New Instagram Snaps

For Taylor Swift, "best friend" isn't so much a title as it is a tier, and stylist Ashley Avignone has been on the level for decades. And if her inclusion in Tay's Super Bowl Suite wasn't proof enough of their enduring bond, Avignone's latest Instagram post celebrating her birthday with Swifty front and center should surely do it.

"Happy birthday to me," Avignone wrote in a caption of the duo in a sweet embrace, "emphasis on the *happy* 😆." In the photo, Swift is seen hugging Avignone close (while wearing the fancy new watch boyfriend Travis Kelce got her for Christmas) while a very sprinkled cake sits in front of them.

A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone) A photo posted by on

The duo—who met via mutual friend and actress Emma Stone back in 2008—have been spending heaps of time together of late, as Avignone was also at Taylor's Eras Tour wrap party that Kelce threw the singer earlier this month.

"When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included 🥳," Avignone's post about the party read. The stylist posted several images of her and Swift alongside fellow famous friends, like the ladies from the rock band Haim (whom opened for Swift for several of the Eras Tour dates).

A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone) A photo posted by on

Taylor does not seem to be the only famous friend of Avignone's, either, as several notable folks show up in the comments of her birthday post wishing her a happy day—and plenty more are featured in other images across her Insta feed, like Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Antoni Porowski, Justin Theroux, Sabrina Carpenter, and more.