Taylor Swift Wears the $32,200 Diamond Cartier Watch Travis Kelce Bought Her for Christmas
Taking "bejeweled" to a whole new level.
When Taylor Swift wrote her breakup anthem "Bejeweled," she likely didn't realize it was foreshadowing her next relationship. Yet, here she is, two years later, iced out at the hands of her professional football player boyfriend Travis Kelce. My how things change.
On Dec. 29, the pop star made an appearance on the Instagram of her bestie Ashley Avignone. The two linked up in celebration of Avignone's birthday, hugging in front of a sprinkle-covered cake. With their blonde hair and matching black 'fits, the two looked like twins, rather than friends.
Though Avignone was the woman of the hour, Swift made the whole place shimmer. She wore her signature, vivid red lip color (Pat McGrath's LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick, from the looks of it) and accessorized with the sparkly Cartier watch Travis Kelce reportedly bought her for Christmas.
Swift's timepiece—Cartier's famed Panthère De Cartier Watch—is made from 14k yellow gold and costs a cool $32,200 at retail. The extravagant design matched perfectly with the $36,000 diamond earrings she wore that same night.
The watch is a signature Cartier design, originally created in the 1980s. Since then, it's become one of the fine jeweler's most recognizable designs. With 40 brilliant-cut stones set around its square face, Swift's watch truly brings the lyric "a diamond's gotta shine," to life.
Though a five-figure watch is something the rest of us could only dream of, the gift makes up just one small fraction of the $175k Kelce reportedly spent on Swift this holiday season. He also bought her $19k worth of roses, $45k in Tiffany & Co. jewels, $48k of Van Cleef & Arpels, and another high-end timepiece (a $60,350 rose gold style from Rolex). He really took "bejeweled" to a whole new level.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
