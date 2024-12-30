When Taylor Swift wrote her breakup anthem "Bejeweled," she likely didn't realize it was foreshadowing her next relationship. Yet, here she is, two years later, iced out at the hands of her professional football player boyfriend Travis Kelce. My how things change.

On Dec. 29, the pop star made an appearance on the Instagram of her bestie Ashley Avignone. The two linked up in celebration of Avignone's birthday, hugging in front of a sprinkle-covered cake. With their blonde hair and matching black 'fits, the two looked like twins, rather than friends.

Though Avignone was the woman of the hour, Swift made the whole place shimmer. She wore her signature, vivid red lip color (Pat McGrath's LiquiLust Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick, from the looks of it) and accessorized with the sparkly Cartier watch Travis Kelce reportedly bought her for Christmas.

Taylor Swift shows off her new Cartier watch at Ashley Avignone's birthday dinner. (Image credit: Instagram/@shavignone)

Swift's timepiece—Cartier's famed Panthère De Cartier Watch—is made from 14k yellow gold and costs a cool $32,200 at retail. The extravagant design matched perfectly with the $36,000 diamond earrings she wore that same night.

Taylor and Travis were photographed on their way to the party, dressed in red and black. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The watch is a signature Cartier design, originally created in the 1980s. Since then, it's become one of the fine jeweler's most recognizable designs. With 40 brilliant-cut stones set around its square face, Swift's watch truly brings the lyric "a diamond's gotta shine," to life.

Though a five-figure watch is something the rest of us could only dream of, the gift makes up just one small fraction of the $175k Kelce reportedly spent on Swift this holiday season. He also bought her $19k worth of roses, $45k in Tiffany & Co. jewels, $48k of Van Cleef & Arpels, and another high-end timepiece (a $60,350 rose gold style from Rolex). He really took "bejeweled" to a whole new level.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors