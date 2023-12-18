Taylor Swift Cheered on Boyfriend Travis Kelce With Dad Scott (And Alana Haim)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is SO. GOOD.

For her latest trick (and by trick I mean show of undying support), the Midnights songstress showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday with her dad Scott Swift, who is a huge Travis Kelce fan himself—though he actually supports the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miss Swift was spotted in the stands with her dad, as well as her besties old and new Alana Haim, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone.

Taylor showed up to this game in a gray Kansas City Chiefs crew neck paired with a custom plaid skirt by Rails, and a white hat with a red stripe to keep her warm.

During the game, Taylor was spotted seemingly yelling "f**k" after Kelce was pushed to the ground by an opponent, and after the ref didn't call pass interference, per Us Weekly. Haim looked similarly distraught about this.

I've now lost count of how many KC Chiefs games Taylor has attended since this past summer, but it's, like, a lot of them. She's only really missed ones that interfered with her Eras Tour dates or other prior commitments, as far as I can tell. "Football is awesome, it turns out," the superstar told TIME in her Person of the Year interview. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

Meanwhile, Taylor's boyfriend returns the favor whenever he can, notably traveling to Argentina to see her show (where he got to hang out with Papa Scott) and throwing her an epic birthday party (even though he sadly couldn't attend due to mandatory training).