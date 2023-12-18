Taylor Swift Cheered on Boyfriend Travis Kelce With Dad Scott (And Alana Haim)

Some of his biggest fans!!!

Brittany Mahomes looks on while Taylor Swift hugs Scott Kingsley Swift and Alana Haim cheers while the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots play
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is SO. GOOD.

For her latest trick (and by trick I mean show of undying support), the Midnights songstress showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New England Patriots on Sunday with her dad Scott Swift, who is a huge Travis Kelce fan himself—though he actually supports the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miss Swift was spotted in the stands with her dad, as well as her besties old and new Alana Haim, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone.

Taylor Swift, Scott Kingsley Swift, Ashley Avignone, Brittany Mahomes, and Alana Haim cheer while watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor showed up to this game in a gray Kansas City Chiefs crew neck paired with a custom plaid skirt by Rails, and a white hat with a red stripe to keep her warm.

Brittany Mahomes (back row 2nd L), Taylor Swift, and Scott Swift cheer while watching the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Women
Women's Antigua Heather Gray Kansas City Chiefs Victory Chenille Pullover Sweatshirt

Rails Prim Skirt
Rails Prim Skirt

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone cheer after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the game, Taylor was spotted seemingly yelling "f**k" after Kelce was pushed to the ground by an opponent, and after the ref didn't call pass interference, per Us Weekly. Haim looked similarly distraught about this.

I've now lost count of how many KC Chiefs games Taylor has attended since this past summer, but it's, like, a lot of them. She's only really missed ones that interfered with her Eras Tour dates or other prior commitments, as far as I can tell. "Football is awesome, it turns out," the superstar told TIME in her Person of the Year interview. "I’ve been missing out my whole life."

Meanwhile, Taylor's boyfriend returns the favor whenever he can, notably traveling to Argentina to see her show (where he got to hang out with Papa Scott) and throwing her an epic birthday party (even though he sadly couldn't attend due to mandatory training).

Topics
Taylor Swift
