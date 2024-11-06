Taylor Swift Fan Reacts to Star Apparently Wearing Her Chiefs Jacket After Buying It on eBay
A pretty cool claim to fame.
Taylor Swift made one fan's wildest dreams come true.
TikTok user @courttokslol claimed in a video posted earlier this week that Swift wore her old jacket for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Monday.
The user, Court, saw pictures of the popstar's outfit for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's game, and her mom thought it looked like one Court used to have.
"So I checked with my dad, and he was like, 'Yeah, isn't that the one that went out to California?'" she explained. "And I was like, 'You're lying.' So we checked, and it did go to California. And obviously we would have noticed if it said, like, 'shipped to Taylor Swift.'"
She continued, "I'm a longtime Swiftie, I'm talking like almost 20 years, but even I don't know the name of her stylist. And that is who bought the jacket. So we checked and double checked and not only is it the exact same jacket, but also in the pictures that we had listed on eBay, you can see kind of a bend in it, and you can see that exact same bend in the picture of her wearing it."
Court concluded, "So thank you Taylor's stylist for buying the jacket. As a lifelong Chiefs fan, and a super Swiftie, this is the coolest thing that's ever happened to me."
@courttokslol
As a Chiefs fan and a Swiftie... I'm not okay right now 😅♬ original sound - court
Swift supported her boyfriend on Monday in a black top, black shorts with a black belt, a pair of knee-high Christian Louboutin cowboy boots, a black Dior saddle bag, and (seemingly) Court's bomber jacket. The singer wore her hair down and her signature red lip.
She was accompanied by her brother Austin Swift, and her mother Andrea Swift, who wore a jacket that said, "in my Chiefs era."
