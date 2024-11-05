Taylor Swift's Chiefs Game Outfit Gives Rich Horse Girl in Louboutin Cowboy Boots and a Dior Saddle Bag
This game day outfit reads like one of her 'Eras Tour' mash-ups.
24 hours after her final U.S. concert of 2024, Taylor Swift changed out of her Eras Tour outfits and into her Chiefs game gear for some Monday Night Football. This time around, she was as much of a horse girl as a Chiefs fangirl—with some major luxury upgrades.
Taylor Swift made another Arrowhead Stadium grand entrance on Nov. 4 to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in a designer-heavy take on yeehaw dressing. The two country-coded standouts were a pair of knee-high Christian Louboutin cowboy boots and a Dior saddle bag, coated in matte black.
Louboutin, Swifties will know, designed all 250-plus pairs of custom shoes she wears throughout the Eras Tour. As for Dior, Swift is a newer fan of the French house—most recently carrying another black Dior saddle bag with gold hardware on an October New York City date with Kelce.
The rest of the "Mastermind" singer's outfit left fans (including yours truly) wondering how much of her look was a ten-gallon-hat-tip to the Hollywood-approved horse girl renaissance—and how much was a nod to the two remaining albums in her re-recording project. Taylor Swift's Chiefs game outfit, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, also included a vintage leather bomber jacket, a semi-sheer Mugler bodysuit, and black hot shorts by Agolde, cinched with a belt by The Row. The all-black-everything color scheme and oversize jacket felt adjacent to Swift's Reputation-era outfits; the Louboutin cowboy boots and Dior saddle bag could wink at her debut album's Nashville roots. Her loose waves and thick black eyeliner also read like a mash-up of the two eras' beauty looks. Let the Debut-tation prediction theories begin.
Any Easter eggs in Swift's latest game-day outfit are up to fans to sleuth out for now. What's obvious is the singer's newfound appreciation for visible designer labels and megawatt jewelry. In keeping with her looks from previous Chiefs appearances, from vintage T-shirt dresses to denim corsets, Swift accessorized with loud luxury pieces that could be seen from across the stadium's 50-yard line. This time, she included Louis Vuitton hoop earrings, a ruby and gold Effy ring, and a gold choker nameplate necklace set with "Chanel" in bold white letters.
Swift wasn't the only one in her box seats embracing the night's red-and-gold dress code. Her mom, Andrea Swift, wore a "Chiefs Era" badge to support her daughter's boyfriend from the stands.
Whether or not Taylor Swift codes messages into Chiefs game outfits, they move markets either way. The glitter freckles she wore to her last game, in October, instantly logged a 2,500% sales spike after fans tracked down the brand behind them. Meanwhile, Saks Fifth Avenue already has a best-seller sticker on its stock of Swift's game-day footwear. Debut-tation isn't here quite yet—but cowboy boot outfits are about to be everywhere.
