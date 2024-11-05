Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Is in Her "Chiefs Era" at Travis Kelce's Latest Game

Taylor Swift made Monday Night Football a family affair.

At the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 4, Taylor showed up with her mama Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin Swift.

The singer, dressed in all black with a sleek Chiefs bomber jacket, has clearly instilled the love of the team in her family, since Andrea was spotted wearing a zip-up jacket with the message "in my Chiefs era" on it, which is a shoutout to both Travis Kelce's team and to her popstar daughter. It just could not be any more perfect.

Taylor's dad Scott Swift has also shown love for the Chiefs in the past, despite being a lifelong Eagles fan (which incidentally is Travis' brother Jason Kelce's former team). Watching his ultra-famous daughter perform in Buenos Aires in 2023, Scott was actually spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard!

Reacting to this on his podcast New Heights, Travis said at the time, "Got him over to the good side, baby. Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."

Taylor Swift arrives at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 4, which she attended with her mom Andrea Swift and her brother Austin Swift. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor's appearance at the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game came just a day after she wrapped up the U.S. tour of her Eras Tour once and for all with her three-night stint in Indianapolis.

Bidding farewell to this era of hers on Nov. 4 over on Instagram, the singer made sure to remind her fans to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!" she wrote. "And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote."

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

The "Fortnight" singer endorsed Kamala Harris in early September, with many celebrities following suit.