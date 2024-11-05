Taylor Swift's Mom Andrea Is in Her "Chiefs Era" at Travis Kelce's Latest Game
This comes as the singer posted a reminder to her fans to vote.
Taylor Swift made Monday Night Football a family affair.
At the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Nov. 4, Taylor showed up with her mama Andrea Swift, and her brother Austin Swift.
The singer, dressed in all black with a sleek Chiefs bomber jacket, has clearly instilled the love of the team in her family, since Andrea was spotted wearing a zip-up jacket with the message "in my Chiefs era" on it, which is a shoutout to both Travis Kelce's team and to her popstar daughter. It just could not be any more perfect.
Taylor's dad Scott Swift has also shown love for the Chiefs in the past, despite being a lifelong Eagles fan (which incidentally is Travis' brother Jason Kelce's former team). Watching his ultra-famous daughter perform in Buenos Aires in 2023, Scott was actually spotted wearing a Chiefs lanyard!
Reacting to this on his podcast New Heights, Travis said at the time, "Got him over to the good side, baby. Just one by one, getting all the good ones to come on over."
Taylor's appearance at the Chiefs vs. Buccaneers game came just a day after she wrapped up the U.S. tour of her Eras Tour once and for all with her three-night stint in Indianapolis.
Bidding farewell to this era of hers on Nov. 4 over on Instagram, the singer made sure to remind her fans to vote in the presidential election on Nov. 5.
"Thank you to everyone who came out to see us on our last 3 American shows!!" she wrote. "And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote."
The "Fortnight" singer endorsed Kamala Harris in early September, with many celebrities following suit.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
