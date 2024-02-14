We Finally Know What Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Said to Each Other After Big Super Bowl Win

Up until now, we only had speculation on our side to figure out what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said to each other after the Kansas City Chiefs won Sunday's Super Bowl.

But the NFL decided to do the Lord's work and share a mic'd up video of the lovebirds' first reaction when they saw each other after the game.

As they embrace, Kelce tells his girlfriend, "Thank you for coming, baby."

Swift, clearly overwhelmed, tells him, "Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you. I can't believe you. How did you do that?"

The Chiefs tight end expresses his gratitude for the singer, telling her, "Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You're the best, baby."

He then asks her, "Was it electric?"

She answers, "It was unbelievable."

Swift flew all the way from Tokyo, Japan—where she was performing as part of her Eras Tour—to Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend of six or seven months. Clearly it was worth it, since they got their fairytale ending when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

The power couple then celebrated in style, by partying it up in a club with—of all people—Swift's parents Andrea and Scott—plus Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, among many others.

During the after-party, they also drove Swifties wild by dancing and serenading each other to the singer's hit "Love Story."

As for their own love story, Kelce is reportedly planning to follow his "lover" on tour as she continues to perform her epic, record-breaking show around the world. More to come.