Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Amid Pregnancy Rumors: "Gaga Doesn't Owe Anyone an Explanation"

Women supporting women.

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift came to Lady Gaga's defense after the "Bad Romance" singer felt compelled to deny pregnancy rumors about herself online.

Commenting on Gaga's TikTok in which she clarified that she's not in fact pregnant, Swift wrote, "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."

At time of writing, the Tortured Poets Department singer's comment counts 285k likes. Fans supported her message, writing things like "Real pookie," as well as "GO GIRL" and "Mother is mothering."

Swift was actually already implicated in the Gaga saga (sorry) before she weighed in, as the Haus Labs founder had used some of her lyrics to deny the pregnancy allegations, writing, "not pregnant-- just down bad cryin at the gym." These are lyrics from Swift's new song "Down Bad."

Gaga also took the opportunity to remind her fans to register to vote, which if you're reading this, you can do at www.headcount.org.

register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org

Pregnancy rumors about Gaga surfaced based on some photos taken at her sister Natali Germanotta's recent wedding.

As well as the important reminder to vote, both Swift and Gaga reminded us how important it is never to speculate about a woman's body—whether it's about pregnancy or not.

The House of Gucci actress is the latest in a series of celebs who have condemned unfounded pregnancy rumors about themselves.

In October, Vanessa Hudgens posted a video montage from her bachelorette on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that she was pregnant. In response, Hudgens wrote, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop." (The actress subsequently announced her pregnancy in March.)

That same month, Hailey Bieber also explained how pregnancy rumors have affected her over the years. "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,' and that’s happened to me multiple times before," Bieber told GQ. "There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a sh*t.'" (Like Hudgens, Bieber recently announced her pregnancy.)

Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are also among the celebs who have had to deny pregnancy rumors online, and ask fans to stop speculating.

