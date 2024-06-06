Taylor Swift Defends Lady Gaga Amid Pregnancy Rumors: "Gaga Doesn't Owe Anyone an Explanation"

Taylor Swift came to Lady Gaga's defense after the "Bad Romance" singer felt compelled to deny pregnancy rumors about herself online.
Commenting on Gaga's TikTok in which she clarified that she's not in fact pregnant, Swift wrote, "Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman's body. Gaga doesn't owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman."
At time of writing, the Tortured Poets Department singer's comment counts 285k likes. Fans supported her message, writing things like "Real pookie," as well as "GO GIRL" and "Mother is mothering."
Swift was actually already implicated in the Gaga saga (sorry) before she weighed in, as the Haus Labs founder had used some of her lyrics to deny the pregnancy allegations, writing, "not pregnant-- just down bad cryin at the gym." These are lyrics from Swift's new song "Down Bad."
Gaga also took the opportunity to remind her fans to register to vote, which if you're reading this, you can do at www.headcount.org.
@ladygaga
register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org♬ I AM THE AESTHETIC _yaesthetician - yas 💚🌻🍭🫧
Pregnancy rumors about Gaga surfaced based on some photos taken at her sister Natali Germanotta's recent wedding.
As well as the important reminder to vote, both Swift and Gaga reminded us how important it is never to speculate about a woman's body—whether it's about pregnancy or not.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The House of Gucci actress is the latest in a series of celebs who have condemned unfounded pregnancy rumors about themselves.
In October, Vanessa Hudgens posted a video montage from her bachelorette on Instagram, leading fans to speculate that she was pregnant. In response, Hudgens wrote, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop." (The actress subsequently announced her pregnancy in March.)
A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮
A photo posted by vanessahudgens on
That same month, Hailey Bieber also explained how pregnancy rumors have affected her over the years. "Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,' and that’s happened to me multiple times before," Bieber told GQ. "There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don’t give a sh*t.'" (Like Hudgens, Bieber recently announced her pregnancy.)
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber
A photo posted by haileybieber on
Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston are also among the celebs who have had to deny pregnancy rumors online, and ask fans to stop speculating.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Queen Mary Has a Historic Outfit-Repeating Moment
She attended a special royal event in a dress she wore over a year ago.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Despite Facing Several Lawsuits and Controversies, Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' Is in Production
Here's everything we know about the next season of the hit Netflix reality show.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Dua Lipa Casually Unveils the It-Bag of the Summer
She's usually the first to carry a style that ends up everywhere.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Swift Recalls Screaming "But Daddy I Love Him" During Teenage "Tantrum" in Resurfaced Clip
Easter egg of Easter eggs.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Lady Gaga Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors With Taylor Swift Reference
She used the opportunity to remind people to register to vote.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Patrick Mahomes and Erin Andrews Both Just Took Credit for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance
There are literally so many would-be matchmakers in this story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Doesn't Even Have Proposing to Taylor Swift "On His Radar," Sources Claim
He's just not ready yet.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Tells Sold Out Crowd to “Talk Amongst Yourselves” While Fixing an Apparent Wardrobe Malfunction Onstage in Stockholm
She handled it like a pro—as ever.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Delivers Yet Another NSFW "Nonsense" Outro on 'SNL'—But Leaves Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal Out of It
She was the season finale's musical guest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Is So Powerful That the NFL Took Her Into Consideration As It Planned Its 2024 Schedule
It’s less about her relationship with Travis Kelce and more about her Eras Tour, though—but still.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Taylor Swift’s Next Career Ambition: A Broadway Musical About Female Rage?
The singer-songwriter filed some interesting trademark documents over the weekend that have left the internet buzzing.
By Rachel Burchfield Published