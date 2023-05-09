Taylor Swift and Matty Healy "Like Each Other" and Are "Having a Good Time," Source Says

Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dating?

After rumors started swirling that the two were an item following Swift's split from Joe Alwyn, sources are now appearing to confirm their budding romance.

"Taylor and Matty like each other," one source told Entertainment Tonight.

"Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."

Meanwhile, a second source said, "Taylor and Matty have been hanging out recently and Jack Antonoff reconnected them."

Swift is good friends and collaborators with Antonoff, and was spotted hanging out with him and his partner Margaret Qualley shortly after news broke that she and Alwyn had broken up.

As for the tidbit that Swift and Healy dated in the past, this isn't a known fact by any stretch of the imagination. What we do know is that rumors circulated about this starting in 2014. In 2015, Healy called the reports "bloody fake" and "a farce" on Australian radio 2DayFM.

He said at the time, "We met each other, we exchanged numbers in the same way that a lot of people in this kind of world do, and we spoke occasionally.

"She's the biggest pop star in the world and I'm in Australia. There's no relationship or anything happening. It's just funny how people really, really buy into that."

(Image credit: Photo by Octavio Jones / TAS23 / Getty)

Then in 2016, he told Q Magazine (via Glamour), "It’s just interesting to me how interested the world is about Taylor Swift. The reason I mention that is because if I had [properly] gone out with Taylor Swift, I would’ve been, 'F***ing hell, I am not being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. You know, 'F***. That.' That’s also a man thing, a demasculinating, emasculating thing."

Um... OK... Very normal, very cool thing to say there, Matty! This is also a bit of a trippy comment in light of rumors that Alwyn and Swift broke up because he couldn't handle her level of fame.

Anyway, as for Swift and Healy's rumored second (??) romance, The Sun reported early in May that the two were together.

An anonymous source told the paper, "She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out." I'm sorry, did they say, "madly in love???"

The source also contradicted Healy's 2016 comments, saying, "as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers."

A few days later, The 1975 frontman was spotted at the Eras tour in Nashville, dancing to T-Swift's hits, and later performing during Phoebe Bridgers' set.

Well, well, well.