Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Are NOT Back Together, Despite Rumors to the Contrary: Sources

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are never getting back together, like, ever.
OK, nobody knows what the future holds, but for the moment, the two singers' relationship is off—despite a recent report to the contrary.
"They are absolutely not together and aren't even in contact anymore," a source close to Swift told People.
"She is enjoying being single and has been spending time in the studio and hanging out with friends in New York City. This is all B.S."
A source close to Healy's band, The 1975, corroborated these comments, telling the publication, "It's complete nonsense. Not true at all."
Well, noted!
Though neither confirmed it publicly or officially at the time, Swift and Healy reportedly dated for about a month in May of this year.
One source said, "Taylor and Matty like each other.
"Taylor has a crush on Matty and they are having a good time hanging out. Matty also thinks Taylor is awesome and incredibly talented, too. They dated briefly in the past."
Then, Healy attended a bunch of Swift's Eras Tour dates, and even apparently confirmed to fans that he was dating the superstar.
But just as quickly as it all started, another source said, "Taylor and Matty broke up.
"They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other. Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
Swift dated Healy just weeks after news broke of her separation from actor Joe Alwyn, whom she had dated for six years.
Apparently, Alwyn struggled with how successful Swift's music was. "Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," a source said at the time.
"The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."
Wishing Swift, Alwyn and Healy the best moving forward—whoever they happen to be dating or not dating!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
