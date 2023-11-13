Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance: "It All Feels Very Special," Insider Says

In case you've been living under a rock, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the sweetest, most romantic moment on the singer's first night back on the Eras Tour grind, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
In case you've been living under a boulder (these are generally larger than rocks, I googled it), the Midnights songstress and NFL pro have been dating for close to two months now, and it had previously been reported that Kelce would visit Swift while she was touring internationally.
"Taylor was excited to kick off her international tour. She’s had a great break," a source just told People.
After Swift ended the first leg of her U.S. tour and as she was waiting for the international tour to begin, the insider said she "loved catching up with girlfriends" and "had fun spending time with Travis."
As you may know, she spent a lot of her time off flying to and from Kansas City, where Kelce plays for the Chiefs, to attend her boyfriend's games or simply to visit him.
"He is a gentleman," the source added of the athlete. "He is very focused on his career. He has a great relationship with his family. He has an amazing energy and approach to life."
As for their romance, "it all feels very special," the insider concluded, and I can't help but agree.
Backstage after the Nov. 9 show in B.A., Swift was filmed running into Kelce's arms at full speed, before kissing him passionately. It's actually one of the sweetest things I've ever seen. I say: Long live Swelce.
