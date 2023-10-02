Taylor Swift Attended Yet Another of Travis Kelce's Games—And This Time She Brought About 700 Celebs With Her

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Taylor Swift has had a busy 2023, and an especially busy couple of weeks.

Not only did the global superstar seemingly get some 35k new people to register to vote, but she also inspired a bunch of lifelong non-sports enthusiasts to become die-hard Kansas City Chiefs stans—including a selection of super famous celebs.

How did she do it, you ask? Well, she only had to show up at her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games two weeks in a row, and voilà! I mean, I know Swifties have been saying it for years, but the woman is truly a genius—nay, a mastermind.

Anywho, the "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and this time she brought reinforcements: She was flanked by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, (recently single) Hugh Jackman, (also recently single) Sophie Turner, her brother Austin Swift, and her opening act Sabrina Carpenter.

Paul Rudd was also present, but People tells me he discovered the Chiefs a while back, so I'm gonna go ahead and say that doesn't count.

This star-studded appearance titillated the Twittersphere to no end, and the jokes are top-tier. This is my favorite: "It’s so sweet that Taylor Swift visits her stadiums when she’s not using them." (Both games she's attended so far have been held in previous Eras Tour venues.)

Many Swifties also poked fun at their newfound love for sportsball.

"if I didn’t watch the other Chiefs seasons can I jump right in with the Taylor Swift one or will I be lost?" asked one fan.

"ah yes sunday's, the day i watch taylor swift watch football," quipped someone else.

Another person shared a still from Gilmore Girls with the caption, "We enjoy various aspects of certain sporting endeavors."

Sabrina Carpenter appeared to be on the same wavelength, wearing a shirt that read, "sports watcher." Iconic. And yes, you can buy one of your own—glad you asked.

Swift drove the world wild last weekend when she attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game, followed by a fun night out with Kelce, his friends and family, and his teammates in Kansas City.

Although the star didn't sit with Kelce's mom Donna this week, she was spotted hugging her and chatting with her.

Afterwards, Swift went out for dinner in New York City with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer pro and the wife of KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, per People.

Swift and Kelce have been sparking dating rumors for several weeks now, but neither has officially confirmed the alleged relationship. While we wait for them to do that, I'm personally having a lot of fun over here.