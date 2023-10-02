Taylor Swift Attended Yet Another of Travis Kelce's Games—And This Time She Brought About 700 Celebs With Her

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Taylor Swift has had a busy 2023, and an especially busy couple of weeks.
Not only did the global superstar seemingly get some 35k new people to register to vote, but she also inspired a bunch of lifelong non-sports enthusiasts to become die-hard Kansas City Chiefs stans—including a selection of super famous celebs.
How did she do it, you ask? Well, she only had to show up at her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's football games two weeks in a row, and voilà! I mean, I know Swifties have been saying it for years, but the woman is truly a genius—nay, a mastermind.
Anywho, the "Cruel Summer" singer was spotted at the Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday, at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, and this time she brought reinforcements: She was flanked by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, (recently single) Hugh Jackman, (also recently single) Sophie Turner, her brother Austin Swift, and her opening act Sabrina Carpenter.
Paul Rudd was also present, but People tells me he discovered the Chiefs a while back, so I'm gonna go ahead and say that doesn't count.
This star-studded appearance titillated the Twittersphere to no end, and the jokes are top-tier. This is my favorite: "It’s so sweet that Taylor Swift visits her stadiums when she’s not using them." (Both games she's attended so far have been held in previous Eras Tour venues.)
Many Swifties also poked fun at their newfound love for sportsball.
"if I didn’t watch the other Chiefs seasons can I jump right in with the Taylor Swift one or will I be lost?" asked one fan.
"ah yes sunday's, the day i watch taylor swift watch football," quipped someone else.
Another person shared a still from Gilmore Girls with the caption, "We enjoy various aspects of certain sporting endeavors."
Sabrina Carpenter appeared to be on the same wavelength, wearing a shirt that read, "sports watcher." Iconic. And yes, you can buy one of your own—glad you asked.
Swift drove the world wild last weekend when she attended the Chiefs vs. Bears game, followed by a fun night out with Kelce, his friends and family, and his teammates in Kansas City.
Although the star didn't sit with Kelce's mom Donna this week, she was spotted hugging her and chatting with her.
Afterwards, Swift went out for dinner in New York City with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer pro and the wife of KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, per People.
Swift and Kelce have been sparking dating rumors for several weeks now, but neither has officially confirmed the alleged relationship. While we wait for them to do that, I'm personally having a lot of fun over here.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”
Two words—Renaissance and Eras—have defined the summer musically.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Selena Gomez Sums Up Her Paris Fashion Week Experience in Just Three Words
The multihyphenate appears to have had a great time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
David Beckham Proves There’s No Love Quite Like a Dad’s Love for His Daughter in Video Taken During Paris Fashion Week
The two stepped out together to attend the Victoria Beckham fashion show Friday.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tina Knowles Praises Both Her Daughter Beyoncé and Taylor Swift on Their Tour Successes: “To [Be] Able to Stimulate the Economy is No Small Feat”
Two words—Renaissance and Eras—have defined the summer musically.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Apparently Picked Out Their Couple’s Halloween Costume
It’s very on trend with pop culture in 2023.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift’s Squad Has a New Member—and She’s Connected to Swift’s Rumored Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets tonight.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Has Loaned Friend Sophie Turner Her NYC Apartment Amidst Turner’s Tumultuous Divorce from Joe Jonas
Maybe that’s what they were discussing at dinner…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Finally Speaks Out About Rumored Taylor Swift Romance: “I Sure as Hell Enjoyed This Weekend”
“I’m on the rollercoaster, man,” he said on the latest episode of his podcast.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Dating But It's "Not Serious," Claims Source
Partying with the parents seems pretty serious to me??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sunday’s Chiefs Game Was Not the First Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Hung Out
It may have been their debut on the world stage, but the two have apparently hung out “several times” in a “private setting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance
The power this woman has...
By Iris Goldsztajn