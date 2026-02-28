By the end of 2026 BRIT Awards, Taylor Swift could add another two trophies to her collection: honors for International Artist and International Song. That still didn't guarantee a gleaming, twinkling red carpet dress before the ceremony got underway.

At press time, it appears the Showgirl's style era will skip another opportunity to unfold onstage. Fellow nominees Harry Styles, Olivia Dean, and Rosalía walked the red carpet in Chanel runway pulls and custom Loewe dresses; Swift, however, was nowhere to be seen. As the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet unfolded, it became clear that Taylor Swift's best outfits of all time would miss a fresh entry from the February 28 ceremony. (Don't worry: If her RSVP changes last-minute, or she beams in with a virtual acceptance speech look, this post will be updated with all the details.)

Taylor Swift at the 2021 BRIT Awards red carpet, wearing a Miu Miu matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift last attended the BRIT Awards in 2021, as she was releasing her Taylor's Version re-recorded albums and gearing up for the 2022 release of Midnights. She and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer hinted at the upcoming era's after-hours glitter by swapping a red carpet dress for a Miu Miu coordinating set. Delicate straps lined with crystals merged with an ivory bralette, where bursts of beaded flowers bloomed. The same intricate beading covered her entire floor-length sheath skirt, shimmering as she accepted the Global Icon Award onstage.

Swift was gearing up for her Midnights era at the 2021 ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Missing out on a Taylor Swift sighting at the 2026 BRIT Awards red carpet isn't entirely unprecedented. Unlike the stateside Grammy Awards, she isn't often a frequent flyer to the U.K. for the BRITS. Her last appearance before the 2021 ceremony was all the way back in her original 1989 era—2015, that is.

Six years before her latest BRIT Awards red carpet, Swift wore a Roberto Cavalli Atelier gown wrapped in a dragon motif. A sheer panel flashed a hint of her lower back when she turned for the cameras. The designer is one of her favorites for award ceremonies and performances; nearly a decade later, she'd tap Cavalli for the custom 1989, Fearless, and Reputation outfits on the Eras Tour.

In 2015, Taylor Swift wore Roberto Cavalli Atelier to the annual BRIT Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Declining an invite to the 2026 BRIT Awards isn't Swift's way of hinting she has a major project in the works. For now, the star is soaking up the success of The Life of a Showgirl—"Opalite" is currently No. 1 in the United States—and time with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The pair was spotted in New York City for a blizzard-proof date earlier this week. Continuous hits, annual nominations, and down time with her loved ones? That's a win even a red carpet can't compete with.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors