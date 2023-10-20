Travis Kelce Is Reportedly Planning to Visit Taylor Swift When She Starts the Eras International Tour

Love is real, y'all.

As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship heats up, it sounds like Kelce is serious about supporting his reported girlfriend when she takes her iconic Eras Tour around the world.

"Travis and Taylor are all in," a source has just told Entertainment Tonight.

"The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future.

"Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can."

Swift has already performed her tour in the U.S. and Mexico, but will be heading to Argentina and Brazil in November, followed by Japan, Australia and Singapore in February and March. She'll be touring Europe from May through August, before heading back to North America to close out the tour in October and November.

Meanwhile, the NFL season lasts through January, so Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce will probably have a much more open schedule starting then.

The source's comments about how both Swift and Kelce are serious about both the relationship AND their individual pursuits perfectly echo what another source told Us Weekly earlier this week.

"He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success," that source said.

This contrasts with Swift's ex of six years Joe Alwyn, who reportedly felt overwhelmed by her level of fame, which may have led to their breakup earlier this year. Swift fans became suspicious when the singer began her tour in March, and Alwyn didn't attend the opening night. Their split was reported just weeks later, in April.