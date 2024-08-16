Taylor Swift Visited Boyfriend Travis Kelce on the Set of His New Game Show, Contestant Reveals

Turns out, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a special visitor on the set of his new game show.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle Beauvais—one of the many Hollywood and entertainment stars who make up the celebrity panel on Kelce's new show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?—revealed that the 3-time Super Bowl champion's girlfriend Taylor Swift visited him on set while filming.

"She did come on set," Beauvais told the outlet. "Not the day that I was there, but she came. I think it's really sweet."

While Beauvais did not get to watch the pair interact, she did get to see Kelce in all his celebrity game show host action.

"He was fantastic. Like, game show host? I wasn't sure, but he didn't overdo it, he didn't under-sell it, he was himself, he had fun and it was great," she revealed, before adding that everyone on set could not stop talking about how attractive Kelce is.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My glam team was like, 'Oh my God, he's fine.' Everyone on set was like, 'He's so fine,'" the star recalled. "I don't want the Swifties coming for me, though!" (Smart play.)

The on-set visit is clearly the pair making good on a reported promise to make as much time for each other as possible while keeping to their extremely busy schedules.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

During the NFL off-season, Kelce made multiple trips overseas to visit his pop star girlfriend while she continues her history-making "Eras Tour."

" Travis and Taylor are all in," a source close to the couple or familiar with their relationship told Entertainment Tonight back in 2023, near the start of their relationship. "The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future."

The source went on to explain that as Swift was preparing to start her "international tour in November," her boyfriend was "planning to be there to spend time with her."

"Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can," the source continued at the time.

An Instagram photo of Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce, Brittany Mahomes, and Patrick Mahomes in Amsterdam. (Image credit: @brittanylynne)

While visiting Swift on tour, Kelce even joined her on stage as part of her "Eras Tour" show, to the delight of fans the world over. While performing in London, the Kansas City Chiefs player made a cameo appearance, which he later dished about on his popular podcast New Heights .

"The one thing I told myself is, 'Do not drop the baby. Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch,'" the NFL star told his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce.

"The golden rule was do not drop Taylor, get her to the couch safely,” he continued. "Coach Bieniemy always used to say, 'That ball has our dreams, goals, and aspirations.' You do not drop that ball."

Recently, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair "always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart."

"They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other," the insider said, adding that they are "very affectionate with each other even when they're apart."