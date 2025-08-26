It's Happening: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Getting Married

Fans have been speculating about when Travis Kelce would pop the question to Taylor Swift for some time now, and on Tuesday, August 26, Swifties around the world got their wish. Yes, Taylor and Travis are officially engaged.

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram with a series of stunning engagement photos, writing, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨." The couple is seen in a dreamy garden setting surrounded by pink and white roses as Travis gets down on one knee in the first picture, and Swift gave fans a look at her massive diamond engagement ring in other shots.

Per Page Six Style, the sparkler is an "old mine brilliant-cut" diamond and was created by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. In the photos, Swift wore a striped ivory halterneck dress by Ralph Lauren, while the Chiefs star dressed in a navy short-sleeved sweater and white shorts.

Swift showed off her stunning engagement ring. (Image credit: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

The couple hugged during the romantic proposal. (Image credit: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce/Instagram)

The couple started dating in 2023 after Kelce attempted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during the Eras Tour, with their engagement coming after two years together.

Although they've been a couple since 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs player didn't hard-launch their relationship on social media until this summer when he shared a series of photos with the pop star on Instagram. "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 💯," he wrote—and multiple fans questioned whether Swift had taken off an engagement ring in one photo as there appeared to be a large diamond sitting on top of her napkin.

Engagement rumors have been swirling even more than usual this month after Swift appeared on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, during which she announced her 12th studio album, Life of a Showgirl, would release on Oct. 3.

As for a wedding date, no details have been announced just yet.