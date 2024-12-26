Patrick Mahomes Jokes He'd Like to Get Travis Kelce Acting Lessons for Christmas
Mahomes expertly trolled Kelce following the debut of the 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer, which includes footage of the tight end's cameo.
What do you get for the guy who has everything? If you're Patrick Mahomes and the "guy who has everything" in question is Travis Kelce, then the answer is some good-natured public trolling.
On Wednesday, Mahomes and Kelce spent the holiday on the field with the rest of their Kansas City Chiefs teammates, playing in a Christmas day matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, it's not surprising that when it came time for the players to talk to press, they had to field a few Christmas-themed questions.
During an interview with the NFL that aired on Netflix during the streamer's live broadcast of the game, Mahomes was asked what he would give his friend and teammate, Kelce, for Christmas—and the quarterback's answer proved he and Kelce are close enough friends to playfully troll each other in public.
“The guy has got everything,” Mahomes said before adding, “Maybe some acting lessons.”
What's @PatrickMahomes getting @tkelce for Christmas?"Acting lessons." 😂 @heykayadams #NFLonNetflix #KCvsPIT on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/LcIQEkDTYZDecember 25, 2024
Mahomes' joke came shortly after Adam Sandler premiered a teaser trailer for Happy Gilmore 2, which features a cameo by Kelce.
The trailer for the Netflix-produced sequel, which will be released sometime in 2025, actually includes a small showcase of Kelce's big screen debut, in a clip where he delivers the line, "It was great to see you back, Mr. Gilmore," while wearing a white button-up shirt, a tie and burgundy vest (his character is a member of the golf club, according to People).
A post shared by Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)
A photo posted by on
While his appearance in Happy Gilmore 2 marks Kelce's first time acting in a feature film, the tight end has already established himself as an actor and host on the small screen, thanks to his role in Ryan Murphy‘s FX series Grotesquerie and his stint hosting the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video.
Kelce hasn't been shy about his desire to pursue his interests in the entertainment business—but he says his football career still comes first.
“I still love coming in to work, getting after it, and chasing championships,” he told the Associated Press in a Zoom interview in October. “That’s what I’ve always dreamt of doing. But in the off-season, I do like to dabble around.”
The tight end added that he's "dabbling" with a purpose, saying, “I think you’ll see me continue to find my lane.”
Meanwhile, Mahomes firmly has a spot in the "expertly trolling friends and loved ones" lane, if he decides to settle in there with greats like Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
