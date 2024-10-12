Taylor Swift Threw Beau Travis Kelce a Surprise Birthday Party, Source Claims
The pop star made up for her missing the NFL tight end's birthday last week.
Taylor Swift reportedly found a way to celebrate her boyfriend Travis Kelce's late birthday.
After missing the Kansas City Chief tight end's 35th birthday bash on Saturday, Oct. 5, the pop star reportedly threw her beau a surprise birthday dinner the next day .
According to a source who spoke to Page Six, Swift and her father, Scott, treated Kelce and his family—along with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes—to dinner at Noka, an extremely popular sushi restaurant.
The insider told the publication the dinner was an "intimate affair" and was a "very early night, since the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints" the following day in a Monday Night Football showoff.
After missing two back-to-back Kansas City Chiefs games, Swift was in attendance on Monday night, cheering her beau on as his team went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints and maintain their perfect (to date) season.
For her return to the NFL stands, Swift wore a chic, fall-ready off-the-shoulder plaid matching set by Vivienne Westwood. The pieces, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, almost resembled a mini dress from afar.
To complete the MNF look, Swift wore glitter freckles and rocked a gold Chiefs manicure.
While Swift has been rehearsing for the final leg of her "Eras Tour" concerts, scheduled to kick off later this month, she managed to find some time to enjoy a New York City night out with Kelce during his bye week.
On Friday, Oct. 11, Swift and Kelce were spotted in SoHo enjoying a double date with BFF couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. For the night out, Swift wore a lace Gucci corset with a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, paired with a matching leather mini skirt.
The arguably most famous couple on the planet certainly have a busy schedule, but have found a way to continuously prioritize their relationship. Jayla Thornton-Cook, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, recently opened up about the pair and how they maintain a work-life balance as romantic partners.
"I feel like it's beautiful," she told People in a recent interview. "It all is a work-life balance and everybody's going through different things. So just for them to acknowledge how hard it is to manage relationships and just deal with everything.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
