If one item can define Taylor Swift's current outfit era, it's the corset top.

After wearing corsets and bustiers everywhere from the MTV VMAs (in plaid tartan) to Chiefs games (in even more plaid, with glitter freckles to match), Taylor Swift touched down in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11 for a surprise SoHo date night outfit that even dipped into naked dressing. Her pick of the evening: a lace Gucci corset with a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, matched to a leather mini skirt.

Between those two pieces and her Louis Vuitton black leather ankle boots, Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer could have been paying homage to the original Bad Blood music video. But Swift was actually heading out for a double date with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and her best-couple-friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So, a classic fall camel coat by Ralph Lauren and soft, Old Hollywood curls were more appropriate to complete the spicy-yet-romantic look.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on a date in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren Long Polo Camel Coat $2,498 at Ralph Lauren

Gap Vegan Leather Mini Skirt $55 at Gap

Accessories for her first night back in New York City blended some of the Eras Tour mastermind's all-time signatures with her newfound favorite trends. Swift's bright red lipstick made a comeback, as well as a gold watch choker similar to the one that set off a thousand fan theories over the summer. Meanwhile, the arm that wasn't intertwined with Kelce's was displaying a fresh Dior saddle bag.

Kelce also brought his date night best to the table: a Jacquemus polo with a Matisse-inspired illustration, navy pants, and white sneakers.

Swift accessorized with her watch choker necklace and a brand-new Dior bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior Saddle Bag With Strap $4,400 at Dior

Pat McGrath Labs Satinallure Lipstick $30 at Nordstrom

Swifties could spend weeks searching for meaning in her fresh gold necklace. The "Fortnight" singer first began wearing watch chokers at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she announced the impending arrival of The Tortured Poets Department. It doesn't take any Easter egg-sleuthing to know that Swift's current personal style era is her most alluring yet. She's been embracing more waist-cinching, boudoir-adjacent styles by Vivienne Westwood, Versace, and Dion Lee for almost a year now. One recent top, the denim Versace corset worn to the Chiefs home-opener game, was even a sweet Travis Kelce reference: It was the same silhouette of top she wore for one of their first public dates in 2023.

Taylor Swift wears a denim Versace corset at the Chiefs home opener game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Marie Claire's resident Taylor Swift style chronicler, I also have to admire her twist on high-low styling. Her Gucci corset is all candlelight and come-hither glances, but her Ralph Lauren camel coat is the definition of classic. Put them together and the juxtaposition is exactly what I want to copy on my next New York City date night. And by the time I do, Swift will probably have unveiled another unexpected way to style one of her beloved corset tops.

Stay In The Know Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Corset Tops and Camel Coats Inspired by Taylor Swift

EDIKTED Adira Lace Corset Crop Top $54.40 at Nordstrom