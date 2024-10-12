Taylor Swift's Lace Gucci Corset Spices Up a Classic Camel Coat for a New York City Date Night
She's in her corset era.
If one item can define Taylor Swift's current outfit era, it's the corset top.
After wearing corsets and bustiers everywhere from the MTV VMAs (in plaid tartan) to Chiefs games (in even more plaid, with glitter freckles to match), Taylor Swift touched down in New York City on Friday, Oct. 11 for a surprise SoHo date night outfit that even dipped into naked dressing. Her pick of the evening: a lace Gucci corset with a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, matched to a leather mini skirt.
Between those two pieces and her Louis Vuitton black leather ankle boots, Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer could have been paying homage to the original Bad Blood music video. But Swift was actually heading out for a double date with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and her best-couple-friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. So, a classic fall camel coat by Ralph Lauren and soft, Old Hollywood curls were more appropriate to complete the spicy-yet-romantic look.
Accessories for her first night back in New York City blended some of the Eras Tour mastermind's all-time signatures with her newfound favorite trends. Swift's bright red lipstick made a comeback, as well as a gold watch choker similar to the one that set off a thousand fan theories over the summer. Meanwhile, the arm that wasn't intertwined with Kelce's was displaying a fresh Dior saddle bag.
Kelce also brought his date night best to the table: a Jacquemus polo with a Matisse-inspired illustration, navy pants, and white sneakers.
Swifties could spend weeks searching for meaning in her fresh gold necklace. The "Fortnight" singer first began wearing watch chokers at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she announced the impending arrival of The Tortured Poets Department. It doesn't take any Easter egg-sleuthing to know that Swift's current personal style era is her most alluring yet. She's been embracing more waist-cinching, boudoir-adjacent styles by Vivienne Westwood, Versace, and Dion Lee for almost a year now. One recent top, the denim Versace corset worn to the Chiefs home-opener game, was even a sweet Travis Kelce reference: It was the same silhouette of top she wore for one of their first public dates in 2023.
As Marie Claire's resident Taylor Swift style chronicler, I also have to admire her twist on high-low styling. Her Gucci corset is all candlelight and come-hither glances, but her Ralph Lauren camel coat is the definition of classic. Put them together and the juxtaposition is exactly what I want to copy on my next New York City date night. And by the time I do, Swift will probably have unveiled another unexpected way to style one of her beloved corset tops.
Shop Corset Tops and Camel Coats Inspired by Taylor Swift
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
