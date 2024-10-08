Taylor Swift Swaps Her Boots During the Chiefs Game Like a Relatable Style Icon
Stars: They want comfortable shoes just like us.
The most relatable thing about Taylor Swift's style isn't her longstanding love of Reformation dresses or her inclination to re-design her favorite Eras Tour outfits in several colors. It's that Taylor Swift changes boots when her statement pair's heels are just too high to wear all night.
Let's rewind: Swift arrived at the Oct. 7 Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints wearing a pair of knee-high Vivienne Westwood boots beneath a plaid, dress-like matching set from the label's Fall 2024 collection. Her choice in game day footwear—tight, leather, and with towering heels—echoed the thigh-high boots she wore for the season opener. (And, the pair she wore underneath a vintage T-shirt mini dress the following week.)
Then, just when the Internet was distracted by her glitter freckles and matching Chiefs manicure, Swift made a slight footwear change.
Sometime between her golf cart grand entrance and the Chiefs' win, Taylor Swift's boots changed. Photos shared by teammates of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift, and several VIP members of the Chiefs Kingdom showed that the "Down Bad" singer's first pair didn't last the entire game. By the time the Chiefs players and WAGs were gathered for an en suite after party, Swift had traded her tall leather boots for an ankle-high pair by Stella McCartney.
Some fans online were distracted by the objectively adorable pose on display here. (And, the return of Swift's red lipstick after a hiatus to let her favorite Nars shade take the spotlight.) I can't help but dial in on the boots: They share the same semi-controversial sock silhouette as her Vivienne Westwood pair, but they're embellished with a hefty gold chain. They're also a pull from one of Swift's most-worn brands: Stella McCartney is a close friend with a name-check on the Lover album to prove it. Most importantly, this pair has a slightly lower heel with a sturdy platform sole—much more supportive for Swift to spend a long night on her feet.
Sure, my closet isn't stacked with designers like Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney, even as a fashion editor. But clocking this footwear change is the closest I've felt to Swift since pressing play on "Delicate" for the very first time. I've definitely paired a statement shoe with an outfit just for the photo-op or the grand entrance, just to change it out with a more comfortable pair later. Of course, I've never done it while living out a romance worthy of the Nora Ephron treatment.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Hailey Bieber Picks the Perfect Day to Wear Croissant Hoops
She's the inventor of a buttery new skincare product.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Why a Football Star Is Refusing to Meet with King Charles
The Australian footballer took to social media to explain his decision.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
How the Royal Family Is Taking a "New Approach" to Duties After Princess Kate's Return
"In previous generations, it was them and us."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Hailey Bieber Pairs Croissant Hoops and a Cozy Sweater for a Buttery Rhode Skincare Reveal
She's the inventor of a buttery new skincare product.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite Tote Bag Is on Rare Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Now's your chance to grab the celeb-approved style for under $150.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs a Classic Fall Plaid Set With Sky-High Boots for the Chiefs vs. Saints Game
Plus a sky-high pair of boots.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Confirms the Celebrity-Favorite Pleated Skirt Trend Is a True Must-Have
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter are also fans.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Gap x Cult Gaia Collaboration Gives Classic Fall Denim Some Overdue Edge
Here's what you need to know before the collaboration drops.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Outfits: Every Single Look She Wears
Here's a look back at every piece she's worn.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Matches Her Teal Sweater to Her Tights for a Very Carrie-Coded Outfit
This is extremely Carrie-coded.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes's Under-$150 Slingback Flats Are Even More Polished Than Heels
And an edgy jacket to go with it.
By Halie LeSavage Published