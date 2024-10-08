Taylor Swift Swaps Her Boots During the Chiefs Game Like a Relatable Style Icon

(Image credit: Getty Images)
The most relatable thing about Taylor Swift's style isn't her longstanding love of Reformation dresses or her inclination to re-design her favorite Eras Tour outfits in several colors. It's that Taylor Swift changes boots when her statement pair's heels are just too high to wear all night.

Let's rewind: Swift arrived at the Oct. 7 Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints wearing a pair of knee-high Vivienne Westwood boots beneath a plaid, dress-like matching set from the label's Fall 2024 collection. Her choice in game day footwear—tight, leather, and with towering heels—echoed the thigh-high boots she wore for the season opener. (And, the pair she wore underneath a vintage T-shirt mini dress the following week.)

Then, just when the Internet was distracted by her glitter freckles and matching Chiefs manicure, Swift made a slight footwear change.

Taylor Swift exits her golf cart at the Chiefs game wearing a plaid Vivienne Westwood set with a pair of Vivienne Westwood boots

Taylor Swift arrived at the Chiefs game on Oct. 7 wearing knee-high Vivienne Westwood boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Vivienne Westwood Grace Boots
Vivienne Westwood Grace Boots

Sometime between her golf cart grand entrance and the Chiefs' win, Taylor Swift's boots changed. Photos shared by teammates of her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift, and several VIP members of the Chiefs Kingdom showed that the "Down Bad" singer's first pair didn't last the entire game. By the time the Chiefs players and WAGs were gathered for an en suite after party, Swift had traded her tall leather boots for an ankle-high pair by Stella McCartney.

Some fans online were distracted by the objectively adorable pose on display here. (And, the return of Swift's red lipstick after a hiatus to let her favorite Nars shade take the spotlight.) I can't help but dial in on the boots: They share the same semi-controversial sock silhouette as her Vivienne Westwood pair, but they're embellished with a hefty gold chain. They're also a pull from one of Swift's most-worn brands: Stella McCartney is a close friend with a name-check on the Lover album to prove it. Most importantly, this pair has a slightly lower heel with a sturdy platform sole—much more supportive for Swift to spend a long night on her feet.

Taylor Swift stands with Travis Kelce at a Chiefs after party wearing a new pair of boots

An after party photo reveals that Swift swapped her first boot for a lower Stella McCartney pair.

(Image credit: X)

Stella McCartney Skyla Boots
Stella McCartney Skyla Boots

Sure, my closet isn't stacked with designers like Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney, even as a fashion editor. But clocking this footwear change is the closest I've felt to Swift since pressing play on "Delicate" for the very first time. I've definitely paired a statement shoe with an outfit just for the photo-op or the grand entrance, just to change it out with a more comfortable pair later. Of course, I've never done it while living out a romance worthy of the Nora Ephron treatment.

