Greta Lee is quickly rising as our must-watch style star. The Korean-American actress hit big with her breakout roles in The Morning Show and Past Lives, and since, has been on a very much-deserved come-up. Finally, she's being deservedly lauded for her performances, and Lee's nominations in 2024 alone—from the Golden Globes to Critics' Choice Awards, among others—speak for itself. But we can't talk about Greta without mentioning one of her biggest achievements in our eyes: she is, undeniably, one of Hollywood's most stylish stars. Lee's best fashion moments, gathered below, are the receipts to prove it.
OG Greta fans know she has always been a phenomenal dresser over the years, but the past few months have been a true testament to her elevated style, especially on the red carpet. If "best dressed" was a trophy, it'd definitely be handed to Lee—and it's thanks in part to her stylist Danielle Goldberg. What makes her red carpet glam such a crowd favorite is her ability to take any silhouette and make it her own, and she's never afraid to put on unconventional ensembles or bright and bold hues. In other words, she always owns the outfit; the outfit never owns her.
For these special occasions, Lee has put trust in a select few brands, Loewe charting the top of her list (She is an ambassador, after all). At her most recent appearance at the Critics' Choice Awards, the actress wore the brand's custom menswear, featuring shimmery black trousers and a button-up top. She wore Tiffany & Co. earrings and strappy heels and had her short black hair slicked back.
Days before, at the Governors' Awards, Lee opted for another one of her favorite bands, Bottega Veneta (Speaking of which, Greta for Bottega's paparazzi campaign, when?!) There, she stunned in a ruby red sculptural gown, giving off an even more futuristic feel with a pair of metallic heels.
At the top of award season was the good ol' Golden Globes, and, as expected, she kicked it off in full force. She tapped into Jonathan Anderson's whimsical designs, fully embracing the elegant Old Hollywood vibe with a draped silk Loewe gown. (The back of her dress, though? Mwah!) She wore her bob in retro-inspired waves and touched up her look with Tiffany & Co. diamonds.
Toward the end of last year, we saw Lee pull yet another very red red carpet look. The ruby hue is clearly her color, as she absolutely gave power dressing a whole new meaning at the Academy Museum Gala in Loewe's silk off-the-shoulder gown. Put Greta in more jewel tones, please!
Lee clearly isn't afraid to experiment when it comes to her fashion choices. Out of all her recent appearances, she took the biggest sartorial risk at Variety's Power of Women event in November 2023, wearing a Bottega Veneta's Barbie pink velvet number with chrome thigh-high boots.
She also knows how to make a simple black dress into a statement. At the 2023 CFDA Awards, Lee wore yet another custom Loewe gown, this time a long flowy black dress with a gold hoop embellishment at the neckline.
There's no doubt that Greta Lee is already becoming fashion's biggest muse, with her effortless sense of style already one for the books. Based on Lee's consistent track record, we're expecting to be treated to even more jaw-dropping fashion moments moving forward. How will she outdo herself? We'll have to see!
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
