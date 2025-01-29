Anya Taylor-Joy looked like a platinum blonde reincarnation of Audrey Hepburn in her latest Paris Couture Week serve. That is, if Hepburn had just spent the night partying until dawn at Lenny Kravitz’s house in Paris.

On Jan. 28, the Emma actor did exactly that with her musician husband Malcolm McRae in tow. On her way home from the star-studded soirée, though, she paused to give the paparazzi a good look at her outfit: a sheer black lace mini dress topped with a matching black fascinator from Nina Ricci's Spring 2025 collection. With a drop waist and a flouncy skater skirt, Taylor-Joy epitomized '60s-meets-'70s European vintage glamour in the frock.

Anya Taylor-Joy wears a sheer black lace mini dress and matching black fascinator from Nina Ricci. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With the help of stylist Ryan Hastings, the star further accessorized the ensemble with a black wool winter coat, sheer black tights, and pointy black patent Christian Louboutin pumps. While it's entirely possible she spent the evening socializing in the designer's painfully gorgeous So Kate or Miss Z styles, I'm not convinced anyone but Zendaya can stand to wear those for more than a couple hours. For a long day at Paris Couture Week followed by a long night at the Kravitz household, I'm guessing Taylor-Joy wisely chose a more supportive option like the Pigalle.

Nina Ricci Velvet-Trimmed Bow-Detailed Gathered Chantilly Lace Mini Dress $1,375 at Net-a-Porter

Christian Louboutin Pigalle 100mm Patent Leather Pumps $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Earlier in the day, the star styled her Nina Ricci look a little bit differently to attend Tiffany & Co.'s launch party for the Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection: a series of designs inspired by the mythic sea god Poseidon and his golden trident. Naturally, as a house ambassador for the brand, she pulled up to the party—held at Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris—dripping in glitzy pieces from the collaboration.

Around her neck, the Golden Globe winner wore a chunky freshwater pearl choker necklace secured with a spiky 18-karat yellow gold clasp. Her ears were adorned with a coordinating set of diamond-encrusted gold link earrings that dangled a single drop pearl from each lobe. She also dressed up her naked manicure with a gold double-band pearl ring for a grand total of $45,200 in Tiffany jewelry.

Diamonds will always be a girl's best friend, but pearls evoke a special kind of nostalgic feminine sophistication. Needless to say, Miss Hepburn would have definitely approved. Perhaps it's time for a Breakfast at Tiffany's reboot starring Anya Taylor-Joy.