Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kiss and Snap Selfies During Loved-Up Oscars Date Night

Timothée Chalamet might not have walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, but they made up for it with some sweet interactions inside the Dolby Theater. Chalamet—who is nominated for Best Actor at the March 2 ceremony—held hands with his mom on the Academy Awards red carpet, later joining the "Kardashians" star at their seats.

Jenner has a history of skipping the red carpet to keep the spotlight on her A-list partner, but once inside, she shared plenty of loved-up moments with her boyfriend. The pair shared several kisses in the audience, with Jenner caressing her boyfriend's face at one point. The duo was also spotted graciously snapping selfies with several people in the audience during their date night.

As for their outfits, Jenner sparkled in a daring black Miu Miu gown featuring a bra top, accessorizing with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while the Wonka actor went with a spring-like buttery yellow suit and matching shirt by Givenchy.

The couple shared a kiss in their seats at the 2025 Oscars. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner wore a daring black gown while Chalamet chose a buttery yellow suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple snapped selfies with fellow Oscars attendees. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was on hand to support Chalamet, who is nominated for his standout performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Jenner's Oscars appearance follows a no-show for the star the SAG Awards, which she missed for a tragic reason. The TV personality's longtime hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero, died suddenly at the age 34 before the awards ceremony.

However, she did join Chalamet for the 2025 BAFTAs, wearing another glittering black dress—vintage John Galliano circa 1995—after once again skipping the red carpet. And in January, she chose another vintage creation, wearing a shimmering silver Versace dress once worn by Elizabeth Hurley to the Golden Globes.