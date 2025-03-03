Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kiss and Snap Selfies During Loved-Up Oscars Date Night
The duo finished out awards season on a high note.
Timothée Chalamet might not have walked the Oscars 2025 red carpet with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, but they made up for it with some sweet interactions inside the Dolby Theater. Chalamet—who is nominated for Best Actor at the March 2 ceremony—held hands with his mom on the Academy Awards red carpet, later joining the "Kardashians" star at their seats.
Jenner has a history of skipping the red carpet to keep the spotlight on her A-list partner, but once inside, she shared plenty of loved-up moments with her boyfriend. The pair shared several kisses in the audience, with Jenner caressing her boyfriend's face at one point. The duo was also spotted graciously snapping selfies with several people in the audience during their date night.
As for their outfits, Jenner sparkled in a daring black Miu Miu gown featuring a bra top, accessorizing with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, while the Wonka actor went with a spring-like buttery yellow suit and matching shirt by Givenchy.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul was on hand to support Chalamet, who is nominated for his standout performance as Bob Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.
Jenner's Oscars appearance follows a no-show for the star the SAG Awards, which she missed for a tragic reason. The TV personality's longtime hairstylist and friend, Jesus Guerrero, died suddenly at the age 34 before the awards ceremony.
However, she did join Chalamet for the 2025 BAFTAs, wearing another glittering black dress—vintage John Galliano circa 1995—after once again skipping the red carpet. And in January, she chose another vintage creation, wearing a shimmering silver Versace dress once worn by Elizabeth Hurley to the Golden Globes.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Taylor Swift's Ex Just Teased His Interest in Playing the Next James Bond at 2025 Oscars
With speculation swirling about who could take over the iconic role, Joe Alywn told a red carpet reporter how he felt about playing the character.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Lily-Rose Depp Makes Her Oscars Debut in a Naked Dress
Jaws dropped at her Chanel couture.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Oscars Gown Lives Up to Her Name
Her dress is an homage to...herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift's Ex Just Teased His Interest in Playing the Next James Bond at 2025 Oscars
With speculation swirling about who could take over the iconic role, Joe Alywn told a red carpet reporter how he felt about playing the character.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Ariana Grande Teases a New Album Drop on Oscars Red Carpet: "Keep Your Eyes Peeled"
"The next step is...It means it must come out."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Held Hands With Someone Other Than Kylie Jenner on the Oscars 2025 Red Carpet—Here's Who He Brought With Him
Looks like Timmy's got two dates.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Jeff Goldblum Teases How Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Will "Devastate" Fans in Wicked Sequel
"I don't want to be a tattletale or a spoiler."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are "Both Committed to Making It Work" and He's "Part of the Family Now"
“It took Kylie a long time to introduce him to her kids," a source said—but that's apparently changing now.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Revealed Whether or Not He Did His Own Singing in 'A Complete Unknown'
"It was important for me to sing and play live," the actor said of performing in the Bob Dylan biopic.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Had a "Magical" Early Christmas Celebration With Her Kids
They "made some very special memories together," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
For Halloween 2024, Celebrities Channeled Movie Stars, Superheroes, and... Albino Alligators?!
From 'Legally Blonde' to 'Striptease' and 'Toy Story,' nothing was off the table.
By Amy Mackelden Published