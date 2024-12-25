Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Halftime Show Outfit Featured a Dazzling White Bodysuit and Matching Chaps

Beyonce performing in all white at her NFL christmas halftime show
Months of Cowboy Carter promo in Levi's jeans, cowboy boots, and hundred-gallon hats have culminated in this: Beyoncé's NFL Christmas halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, and the exquisite avant-cowgirl outfit she wore to perform it.

For the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's first time performing tracks from her genre-bending album live, stylist Shiona Turini dressed Beyoncé in pieces that could make the entire country say "Yeehaw!"

Beyoncé first rode into NRG Stadium on a white horse while singing "16 Carriages" and "Blackbird", matching her noble steed's white hair in a snowy feathered coat and white hat. Across her coat, she'd fastened a red, white, and blue Cowboy Carter sash set with glittering letters—to complement the miles of diamonds around her neck. (This is a developing story; exact designer credits will be added as they become available.)

Beyonce performs during the NFL Christmas halftime show wearing an all white outfit

Beyoncé performed at the NFL's Christmas halftime show—cheekily named the "Beyoncé Bowl"—in an all-white outfit styled by Shiona Turini.

Once Beyoncé strutted out onto the field, she pulled off her feathered coat to reveal a studded white, long-sleeve bodysuit and matching fringed chaps. Both pieces were coated in yards of rhinestones in a western pattern along the sides and front—and accentuated by an equally glittery Cowboy Carter rhinestone belt.

The singer's entire cast of dancers, band, and surprise guests also dressed in snowflake white with smatterings of crystals. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, danced in white flare pants and a tank top; Post Malone joined her for "Levii's Jeans" in a white blazer and denim of his own. Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Reyna Roberts also harmonized with Queen Bey at the start of her set, all in coordinating white hats and white corsets.

Beyonce performs with her backup dancers during her NFL christmas half time show

Beyoncé and her backup dancers performed in all-white outfits with crystal detailing and matching white boots.

Beyoncé teased her twist on Americana styling in several Netflix spots leading up to her Dec. 25 performance. In an ad released on Christmas Eve, she played the banjo in a glittering silver bustier and a red, white, and blue floral cape tied around her shoulders. Teasers in the weeks leading up to her performance also included an ice princess meets horse girl look by Atelier Biser, featuring a featured white coat and a matching snow white hat. (This earlier white look is, in hindsight, the clearest reference to her eventual halftime show outfit.)

Beyonce wearing a cowboy hat and a cape while playing the banjo in a Netflix promotional commercial for her Christmas halftime show

Beyoncé's final promotion for her NFL Christmas Halftime performance included an extra-large hat and a red, white, and blue patterned cape—which she wore while playing the banjo.

Ever since releasing Cowboy Carter—technically, Act II of her Renaissance musical chapter—last March, Beyoncé and Turini have lassoed into her wardrobe high-fashion upgrades to cowgirl essentials. With the exception of the molten gold Balmain gown she wore to the Mufasa premiere, Beyoncé has largely treated surprise appearances and Instagram 'fit checks as a chance to trot out ten-gallon hats and studded leather pieces. Once memorable look for the iHeartRadio Music Awards involved a vintage Versace set laced with Coyote Ugly energy. She's also brought her yeehaw agenda to life with help from designers including Sergio Hudson, Ferragamo, and vintage Robert Cavalli.

With her Christmas Day performance now in her Cadillac's rearview mirror, Bey can turn her attention to her next highly anticipated event: the Feb. 2 Grammy Awards, where Beyoncé scored 11 nominations.

