Beyoncé's NFL Christmas Halftime Show Outfit Featured a Dazzling White Bodysuit and Matching Chaps
The "Beyoncé Bowl" might have been the fashion event of the year.
Months of Cowboy Carter promo in Levi's jeans, cowboy boots, and hundred-gallon hats have culminated in this: Beyoncé's NFL Christmas halftime show at the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game, and the exquisite avant-cowgirl outfit she wore to perform it.
For the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's first time performing tracks from her genre-bending album live, stylist Shiona Turini dressed Beyoncé in pieces that could make the entire country say "Yeehaw!"
Beyoncé first rode into NRG Stadium on a white horse while singing "16 Carriages" and "Blackbird", matching her noble steed's white hair in a snowy feathered coat and white hat. Across her coat, she'd fastened a red, white, and blue Cowboy Carter sash set with glittering letters—to complement the miles of diamonds around her neck. (This is a developing story; exact designer credits will be added as they become available.)
these harmonies??? this moment with Beyoncé was heavenly. wow#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/u0aDjqAktUDecember 25, 2024
Once Beyoncé strutted out onto the field, she pulled off her feathered coat to reveal a studded white, long-sleeve bodysuit and matching fringed chaps. Both pieces were coated in yards of rhinestones in a western pattern along the sides and front—and accentuated by an equally glittery Cowboy Carter rhinestone belt.
The singer's entire cast of dancers, band, and surprise guests also dressed in snowflake white with smatterings of crystals. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, danced in white flare pants and a tank top; Post Malone joined her for "Levii's Jeans" in a white blazer and denim of his own. Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Reyna Roberts also harmonized with Queen Bey at the start of her set, all in coordinating white hats and white corsets.
beyoncé performing ‘my house’ #BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/njtcfA8sv4December 25, 2024
Beyoncé has brought out Post Malone during her NFL Halftime show. pic.twitter.com/zTlMLusrxoDecember 25, 2024
Blue Ivy just joined Beyoncé on stage to line dance during her performance of Texas Hold 'Em#BeyonceBowl pic.twitter.com/XWkVRXk8nBDecember 25, 2024
Beyoncé teased her twist on Americana styling in several Netflix spots leading up to her Dec. 25 performance. In an ad released on Christmas Eve, she played the banjo in a glittering silver bustier and a red, white, and blue floral cape tied around her shoulders. Teasers in the weeks leading up to her performance also included an ice princess meets horse girl look by Atelier Biser, featuring a featured white coat and a matching snow white hat. (This earlier white look is, in hindsight, the clearest reference to her eventual halftime show outfit.)
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)
A photo posted by on
Ever since releasing Cowboy Carter—technically, Act II of her Renaissance musical chapter—last March, Beyoncé and Turini have lassoed into her wardrobe high-fashion upgrades to cowgirl essentials. With the exception of the molten gold Balmain gown she wore to the Mufasa premiere, Beyoncé has largely treated surprise appearances and Instagram 'fit checks as a chance to trot out ten-gallon hats and studded leather pieces. Once memorable look for the iHeartRadio Music Awards involved a vintage Versace set laced with Coyote Ugly energy. She's also brought her yeehaw agenda to life with help from designers including Sergio Hudson, Ferragamo, and vintage Robert Cavalli.
With her Christmas Day performance now in her Cadillac's rearview mirror, Bey can turn her attention to her next highly anticipated event: the Feb. 2 Grammy Awards, where Beyoncé scored 11 nominations.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
